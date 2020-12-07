The Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry is one of the fiercest in college football, but the Week 15 college football odds from William Hill Sportsbook indicate that the 2020 matchup on Saturday could be lopsided. The No. 4 Buckeyes (5-0) are 29.5-point favorites against the Wolverines for that noon ET kickoff. This game hasn't been decided by more than 30 points since 2008, so can you trust the Buckeyes in your Week 15 college football bets or should you take the struggling Wolverines (2-4) and the points?

Elsewhere on the Week 15 college football schedule, No. 6 Florida is a 24-point favorite against LSU, while No. 7 Cincinnati is laying 12.5 points against No. 24 Tulsa. Which college football lines have the most value this week? Before making any Week 15 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

Top Week 15 college football predictions

One of the top Week 15 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 10 Miami (FL) (-3.5) covers at home against North Carolina in a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. The one-loss Hurricanes still have an outside shot at the College Football Playoff, but they'll need to win convincingly in this one to remain in that conversation. They've won and covered in two straight, including as 14.5-point favorites over Duke in an impressive 48-0 blowout in their last outing.

UNC, meanwhile, has put up big offensive numbers but has struggled defensively. The Tar Heels are also just 1-3 ATS in their last four games. Miami quarterback D'Eriq King throws for almost 300 yards and three touchdowns in the simulations as the Hurricanes cover in well over 60 percent of simulations. The under (65.5), meanwhile, hits well over 50 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 15 college football predictions from SportsLine's model: No. 12 Indiana (-10) covers against Purdue in that matchup of in-state rivals in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers lost quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (knee) two weeks ago, but still upset Wisconsin as double-digit underdogs in Week 14. Backup quarterback Jack Tuttle threw two touchdowns in that win. It was the defense, however, that really stepped up, holding the Badgers to just six points in the 14-6 final.

Purdue is just 2-4 overall and 1-5 ATS this season. The Boilermakers lost 37-27 to Nebraska last week in a game oddsmakers listed as a pick'em. The Hoosiers get over 300 yards of passing this week from Tuttle, according to the model, and cover more than 60 percent of the time.

How to make Week 15 college football picks

Week 15 college football odds (via William Hill)

Thursday, Dec. 10

Florida Atlantic vs. Southern Mississippi (+8)

Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech (+6.5)

Friday, Dec. 11

UTEP vs. North Texas (+10)

Latest Odds: Mean Green -10 Bet Now

Arizona State vs. Arizona (-1)

Utah vs. Colorado (+1)

Saturday, Dec. 12

Michigan vs. Ohio State (-29.5)

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia (+11.5)

LSU vs. Florida (-24)

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy (+13.5)

Wake Forest vs. Louisville (-2.5)

Navy vs. Army (-6.5)

Purdue vs. Indiana (-10)

Texas vs. Kansas (+30)

Wisconsin vs. Iowa (-1.5)

North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) (-3.5)

Washington vs. Oregon (-4)

Cincinnati vs. Tulsa (+12.5)

Auburn vs. Mississippi State (+6.5)

San Diego State vs. BYU (-14.5)

UNLV vs. Hawaii (-21)