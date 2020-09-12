The first Saturday of Power Five college football has arrived. The ACC has four conference matchups, including the debut of temporary member Notre Dame, who takes on Duke at 2:30 p.m. ET. The Week 2 college football odds from William Hill give the Irish the 20-point edge in that matchup. Defending conference champion Clemson (-33) kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET against Wake Forest, while North Carolina (-22.5), a trendy pick to contend in the ACC this year, opens against Syracuse at noon ET.

Several Big 12 teams also get underway with nonconference action. Oklahoma takes on FCS-level Missouri State, while Texas (-43) faces UTEP. Where are the best values in the Week 2 college football spreads? Before making any Week 2 college football picks on those games or any others on the Week 2 schedule, be sure to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It was a perfect 4-0 on top-rated picks in Week 1 of the 2020 college football season, including nailing Army (-3.5) with plenty of room to spare in its 42-0 blowout of MTSU. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 2 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup.

Top Week 2 college football predictions

One of the top Week 2 college football picks the model is recommending: Georgia Tech (+12.5) covers the spread on the road against Florida State at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Geoff Collins is entering his second year at the helm of the Yellow Jackets, while Mike Norvell will be making his Seminoles debut. Those coaches know each other well from their time as head coaches in the AAC, and both are facing substantial rebuilds.

Collins went 3-9 in his first season with Georgia Tech, but did have upset wins over North Carolina State and Miami (FL) to his credit. The Yellow Jackets will have starting quarterback James Graham and starting running back Jordan Mason returning in their backfield and that continuity should help offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude move that unit forward in 2020.

Meanwhile, Norvell inherits a team that still has some talent but is coming off a season where it was plagued by poor offensive line play and questionable decision-making at quarterback. The model predicts that the Georgia Tech defense averages 2.46 sacks and forces a pair of turnovers on its way to covering in well over 50 percent of simulations. The under (52.5) also hits well over 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 2 college football predictions: Texas fails to cover as a 43-point home favorite against UTEP. Tom Herman welcomes quarterback Sam Ehlinger back and returns eight starters on defense, but UTEP already gained some confidence to start its 2020 season with a 24-14 win over Stephen F. Austin last week.

Deion Hankins rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns in the win while wide receiver Jacob Cowing had seven catches for 116 yards. Meanwhile, the UTEP defense only allowed 230 yards in the win.

With Texas having to score on nearly every possession and also likely to need a lot of productivity from its second unit in a game it is expected to run away with, UTEP only needs a couple of scores and a couple of stops to cover such a wide margin. The model predicts the Miners get that thanks to a couple of sacks and a Texas turnover, which is why the cover in over 50 percent of simulations with the over (58.5) also hitting well over 50 percent of the time.

How to make Week 2 college football picks

Week 2 college football odds (via William Hill)

Syracuse at North Carolina (-22.5, 65.5)

Charlotte at Appalachian State (-17, 59.5)

Louisiana Tech at Baylor (-18.5, 57)

UL-Monroe at Army (-19, 55.5)

Duke at Notre Dame (-20, 56.5)

UTSA at Texas State (-7, 55)

Georgia Tech at Florida State (-12.5, 54.5)

Arkansas State at Kansas State (-10.5, 54.5)

Clemson at Wake Forest (+33, 60)

Tulane at South Alabama (+8, 52.5)

UTEP at Texas (-43, 58.5)

Western Kentucky at Louisville (-11.5, 58)

Coastal Carolina at Kansas (-7, 56.5)