Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers are set to take the field for the first time since losing to LSU in the national championship game back in January. The Tigers will take on Wake Forest on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Lawrence has led Clemson to a sterling 25-1 record as the starting quarterback and he'll look to get the Tigers off to a strong start in the 2020 college football season. The latest Week 2 college football odds from William Hill list Clemson as a massive 32.5-point favorite over Wake Forest.

The Tigers are 10-0 in their last 10 meetings against Wake Forest, however they're just 2-4 against the spread in their last six games against the Demon Deacons. Are the Tigers a lock to cover the large spread on the road, or should you look elsewhere on the college football odds board when evaluating the Week 2 college football spreads? Before making any Week 2 college football picks on that game or others, be sure to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It was a perfect 4-0 on top-rated picks in Week 1 of the 2020 college football season, including nailing Army (-3.5) with plenty of room to spare in its 42-0 blowout of MTSU. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 2 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head to SportsLine to see every pick.

Top Week 2 college football predictions

One of the top Week 2 college football picks the model is recommending: Georgia Tech (+12.5) covers the spread on the road against Florida State at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets struggled to find consistency on the offensive side of the ball last season as they transitioned away from the triple-option, averaging just 16.7 points per game.

Despite its offensive struggles, Georgia Tech featured a stingy defensive secondary, giving up an average of 207.7 yards per game through the air. Meanwhile, FSU finished last season with a 6-7 record and lost one of its best players to the NFL. Running back Cam Akers finished last season with over 1,300 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns for the Seminoles.

The model is calling for the Yellow Jackets to hold FSU well under 150 rushing yards on Saturday. The model projects Georgia Tech covers the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (53.5) also has plenty of value because that hits well over 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 2 college football predictions: Louisville (-11.5) wins and covers the spread at home against Western Kentucky at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. Scott Satterfield's club saw big improvement in 2019, posting an 8-5 record with a 5-3 mark in the ACC. The Cardinals return an explosive backfield highlighted by quarterback Micale Cunningham and 1,500-yard rusher Javian Hawkins.

The simulations give Cunningham a great chance to account for three total touchdowns, while Hawkins goes well over 100 yards on the ground. Louisville covers in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (58) is also a great value because that hits more than 60 percent of the time.

How to make Week 2 college football picks

The model also has made the call on every FBS matchup in Week 2, including a strong spread pick for Notre Dame (-20) vs. Duke. You can get picks for that game and every other over at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 2? And which side of the Notre Dame vs. Duke spread hits hard? Check out the latest Week 2 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $3,500 in profit over the past four seasons, and find out.

Week 2 college football odds (via William Hill)

UAB at Miami (Fla.) (-14, 54.5)

Syracuse at North Carolina (-22.5, 65.5)

Charlotte at Appalachian State (-17, 59.5)

Louisiana Tech at Baylor (-18.5, 57)

UL-Monroe at Army (-19, 55.5)

Duke at Notre Dame (-20, 56.5)

UTSA at Texas State (-7, 55)

Georgia Tech at Florida State (-12.5, 54.5)

Arkansas State at Kansas State (-10.5, 54.5)

Clemson at Wake Forest (+33, 60)

Tulane at South Alabama (+8, 52.5)

UTEP at Texas (-43, 58.5)

Western Kentucky at Louisville (-11.5, 58)

Coastal Carolina at Kansas (-7, 56.5)