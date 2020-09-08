If the first weekend of FBS college football action served as an appetizer, the Week 2 college football schedule is closer to a main dish as a pair of Power Five conferences open play. The Big 12 and ACC are set to begin this weekend, bringing powerhouses such as Clemson, Texas and Notre Dame, who is playing an ACC schedule this year, back into the fold. The latest Week 1 college football odds from William Hill list Clemson as a 32.5-point favorite against Wake Forest.

Texas, meanwhile, is laying 43 points against UTEP, according to the latest Week 1 college football spreads. Notre Dame is a 20-point favorite against Duke, while North Carolina is listed as a 22-point favorite against Syracuse in the Week 1 college football lines. Before locking in any Week 1 college football picks or bets, be sure to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It was a perfect 4-0 on top-rated picks in Week 1 of the 2020 college football season, including nailing Army (-3.5) with plenty of room to spare in its 42-0 blowout of MTSU. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 1 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head to SportsLine to see every pick.

Top Week 2 college football predictions

One of the top Week 2 college football picks the model is recommending: Wake Forest (+32.5) stays within the spread at home against Clemson in the season opener for both sides at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Tigers have controlled this series recently, winning 11 straight. But it's been a different story from a spread standpoint. The Demon Deacons have covered in four of their last six matchups.

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman throws for almost 200 yards and a score in the simulations, while Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is held to three touchdowns as the Demon Deacons stay within the spread more than 60 percent of the time. The under (60) also hits more than 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 2 college football predictions: Louisville (-11.5) wins and covers the spread at home against Western Kentucky at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. Scott Satterfield's club saw big improvement in 2019, posting an 8-5 record with a 5-3 mark in the ACC. The Cardinals return an explosive backfield highlighted by quarterback Micale Cunningham and 1,500-yard rusher Javian Hawkins.

The simulations give Cunningham a great chance to account for three total touchdowns, while Hawkins goes well over 100 yards on the ground. Louisville covers in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (58) is also a great value because that hits more than 60 percent of the time.

How to make Week 2 college football picks

The model also has made the call on every FBS matchup in Week 2, including a strong spread pick for Notre Dame (-20) vs. Duke. You can get picks for that game and every other over at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 2? And which side of the Notre Dame vs. Duke spread hits hard? Check out the latest Week 2 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $3,500 in profit over the past four seasons, and find out.

Week 2 college football odds (via William Hill)

UAB at Miami (Fla.) (-13.5, 54.5)

Syracuse at North Carolina (-22, 65)

Charlotte at Appalachian State (-17, 59.5)

Louisiana Tech at Baylor (-18.5, 57)

UL-Monroe at Army (-19, 55.5)

Duke at Notre Dame (-20, 56.5)

UTSA at Texas State (-7, 55)

Georgia Tech at Florida State (-12.5, 54.5)

Arkansas State at Kansas State (-10.5, 55)

Clemson at Wake Forest (+32.5, 60)

Tulane at South Alabama (+9, 53.5)

UTEP at Texas (-43, 58.5)

Western Kentucky at Louisville (-11.5, 58)

Coastal Carolina at Kansas (-7, 56)