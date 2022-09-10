Appalachian State nearly gave college football one of its wildest results in a 63-61 barnburner against North Carolina last week. The Mountaineers get another chance to shock Power Five program as 19-point underdogs in the Week 2 college football odds listed on Caesars Sportsbook against No. 6 Texas A&M at Kyle Field. App State QB Chase Brice threw for 361 yards with six touchdowns last weekend, but can he do so again to help cover against the Aggies in your Week 2 college football bets?

A&M opened its season with a tidy 31-0 win over Sam Houston State, but the Week 2 college football schedule also features a couple other intriguing upset possibilities. Virginia (+4.5) could make things difficult for the Illini at Illinois, and No. 20 Kentucky (+5.5) could surprise No. 12 Florida after the Gators' incredible Week 1 win over Utah. Before locking in any Week 2 college football picks for those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Top college football predictions for Week 2

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 2: The Pittsburgh Panthers (+6) stay within the spread against the Tennessee Volunteers in a 3:30 p.m. ET matchup at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Both teams are coming off high-scoring wins in Week 1, although Pittsburgh's win came against a quality opponent.

The Panthers handed the Vols a 41-34 loss at Neyland Stadium last year, so they will be looking to sweep the home-and-home series on Saturday. Tennessee has only been a road favorite of 7-plus points seven times since 2008, and four of those occasions have come against Vanderbilt. The Vols are creeping closer to that number as time goes on, providing value on the Panthers as large underdogs.

Pittsburgh is the reigning ACC champion and is coming off an impressive win over West Virginia. Transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis threw for 308 yards and one touchdown, while Rodney Hammond ran for 74 yards and two scores. This line opened with Tennessee favored by just 4.5 points, so the model has found value on Pittsburgh now that the line has moved.

Another prediction: Iowa State (+3.5) covers on the road against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in the battle for the Cy-Hawk Trophy. The post-Brock Purdy era got off to a strong start with sophomore quarterback Hunter Dekkers, who threw for 293 yards and four touchdowns against Southeast Missouri State last Saturday. Junior running back Jirehl Brock nearly matched his rushing total from all of last season with his 104-yard performance that also included a touchdown.

The Cyclones haven't played at Iowa since 2018, and haven't covered the spread at Kinnick since 2014. This year could be a different story, however, after Iowa stumbled out of the gates with an uninspiring 7-3 win against South Dakota State to open the season. The Hawkeyes kept the FCS program to just 120 yards on offense, but only put up 166 offensive yards of their own.

The model predicts that Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras will have another underwhelming showing on Saturday, and barely clear 175 passing yards. Meanwhile, Dekkers should power the Cyclones offense enough to keep things within a field goal, as the Cyclones cover in more than 50% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for Week 2 (via Caesars)

Saturday, Sept. 10

Alabama at Texas (+20.5, 64.5)

South Carolina at Arkansas (-8.5, 52.5)

Arkansas State at Ohio State (-44.5, 68.5)

Tennessee at Pittsburgh (+6, 64.5)

Iowa State at Iowa (-3.5, 41.5)

Virginia at Illinois (-4.5, 54)

Kentucky at Florida (-5, 51.5)

Arizona State at Oklahoma State (-11, 54.5)

USC at Stanford (+9, 65.5)

Baylor at BYU (-2.5, 53.5)