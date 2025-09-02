The Week 2 college football schedule may lack the top-10 matchups that last Saturday saw, but it will see two of the winningest programs in the history of the sport colliding. No. 15 Michigan will head to Norman, Okla., to face the 18th-ranked Sooners, with OU 5.5-point favorites per the latest Week 2 college football lines. The two schools rank in the top five, all-time, in college football championships amongst major programs while each is also in the top six in wins. Elsewhere, there are several matchups which feature in-state battles as bragging rights will be on the line.

Iowa vs. Iowa State has been contested since 1894, and the latest installment of the series sees the No. 16 Cyclones as 3.5-point favorites, according to the Week 2 college football odds. There is also No. 3 LSU vs Louisiana Tech (+37.5), No. 13 Florida vs. South Florida (+17.5) and No. 17 SMU vs. Baylor (+3). Meanwhile, Bill Belichick will look for his first UNC victory when his Tar Heels visit Charlotte, with the 49ers 16.5-point underdogs per the college football spreads. Before locking in any Week 2 college football picks, be sure to see the latest Week 2 college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football spread picks, and was a profitable 27-16 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks in 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds and Week 2 college football betting lines on the spread, money line, and over/under. Head here to see every pick, and new users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Top college football predictions for Week 2

One of the college football picks the model is high on during Week 2: Mississippi State (+6.5) covers at home versus No. 12 Arizona State at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Sun Devils are 0-2 all-time on the road versus SEC opponents and 1-6 overall against the conference. While both teams are coming off double-digit victories in Week 1, only Mississippi State covered, and it did it versus a superior opponent in Southern Miss. Meanwhile, Arizona State played an FCS school in Northern Arizona and wasn't within 10 points of covering the 29.5-point spread.

ASU defeated Mississippi State by just a touchdown when these two played in Tempe, Ariz., last season as the Sun Devils needed a 297-yard game from Cam Skattebo to get the win. However, he's now in the NFL, and the Bulldogs' run defense is vastly improved as it held Southern Miss to under 3.0 yards per carry. The Sun Devils are coming off a 12-penalty game in their opener and have to contend with a Bulldogs program which clearly gets up for big games as MSU has covered in four straight versus ranked teams. The model projects Mississippi State to cover over 50% of the time. See which other picks the model likes here.

Another prediction: Syracuse (-6.5) covers versus UConn on Saturday at noon ET. These former Big East rivals have had a one-sided rivalry as of late, with the Orange winning each of the last five meetings. They've played four times since 2016, with Syracuse winning all four by at least 7 points and having an average margin of victory of 19.5 points. In last year's matchup, Cuse diced up Connecticut through the air with season highs in passing yards (470) and completion percentage (78.7) while having zero giveaways.

UConn quarterback Joe Fagnano is in his seventh year of college football and his third at Connecticut, but he's yet to win a road game versus a Power 4 team. Meanwhile, Cuse QB Steve Angeli, who transferred from Notre Dame, has five touchdowns versus zero interceptions at home in his collegiate career. Look for him to take advantage of a Huskies defense which isn't the same on the road, as UConn gave up 311.4 passing yards in away games in 2024, compared to 161.1 in home games. The Orange are forecasted to cover well over 50% of the time, with the Over (58.5) hitting in over 50% of simulations. See the rest of the model's picks here.

How to make college football picks for Week 2

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every FBS matchup in Week 2, and it's calling for a ranked team to be upset in one of the week's biggest games. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine, and for a limited time you can use promo code CHAMPIONSHIP to get your first month at SportsLine for $1.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which underdog wins outright? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $2,000 in profit since its inception, and find out.

Week 2 college football odds for notable games

See full Week 2 college football picks, odds, predictions here

(odds subject to change)

Saturday, Sep. 6

Illinois vs. Duke (+3, 49.5)

Virginia vs. NC State (-2.5, 55.5)

UConn vs. Syracuse (-6.5, 58.5)

Iowa vs. Iowa State (-3, 41.5)

Baylor vs. SMU (-2.5, 65.5)

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky (+10, 50.5)

Oklahoma State vs. Oregon (-28.5, 57.5)

North Carolina vs. Charlotte (+12.5, 49.5)

Army vs. Kansas State (-17, 46.5)

Vanderbilt vs. Virginia Tech (-1.5, 47.5)

Arizona State vs. Mississippi State (+6.5, 59)

Michigan vs. Oklahoma (-5.5, 46)

UCLA vs. UNLV (+2.5, 53.5)

Stanford vs. BYU (-18.5, 46.5)