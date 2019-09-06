College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 2: Proven computer model loving Ohio State, Georgia Tech

Vegas is expecting several college football teams coming off disappointing performances in their openers to turn it around in Week 2. The latest Week 2 college football odds show Tennessee, fresh off a historic loss against Georgia State, as a four-point favorite against BYU in Knoxville on Saturday evening. At just over a field goal, that's one of the tightest college football lines of the week. Missouri, another SEC team that was embarrassed in Week 1, is going off as a 14-point favorite against West Virginia in what will be the home debut for quarterback Kelly Bryant. And after dropping its season-opener to Memphis, Ole Miss is laying six points against Arkansas in an SEC West battle. Can that trio of teams bounce back on Saturday? And which college football odds should you target? Before making the call on those games or any others this week, be sure to see the Week 2 college football picks and predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

The model enters Week 2 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 52-31 run on all top-rated picks. It also called Auburn (-3.5) covering against Oregon and Alabama (-34) covering against Duke in Week 1. Anybody who has been following it is way up. Now, it has simulated every single play 10,000 times and its Week 2 college football predictions are in.

One of the Week 2 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 5 Ohio State (-16) covers against Cincinnati. Former OSU defensive coordinator Luke Fickell, now the head coach of the Bearcats, will face his former team on Saturday. Fickell, who was on Ohio State's staff from 2002 to 2016, including a stint as interim head coach, guided the Bearcats to an 11-2 campaign last year and then knocked off UCLA in Week 1 this season. But the model is calling for a tough homecoming game at the Horseshoe.

OSU Quarterback Justin Fields accounted for five touchdowns in Week 1 against Florida Atlantic, and the model is calling for another head-turning game for him as he leads the Buckeyes to a cover in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can also back the under (52.5) because that hits in over 50 percent of simulations.

Another one of the 2019 Week 1 college football predictions from the model: Georgia Tech (-6) covers at home against South Florida at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

The Yellow Jackets were hammered 52-14 in their opener on the road against No. 1 Clemson. But South Florida was even worse last week, falling 49-0 at home to No. 19 Wisconsin. The Bulls mustered just 157 yards of total offense and nine first downs in the shutout loss.

Georgia Tech is making perhaps the biggest transition in all of college football as it moves on from the triple-option offense with new coach Geoff Collins at the helm. The model is expecting improvement from Week 1 to Week 2 as the Yellow Jackets, with the benefit of a few extra days to prepare after playing last Thursday, get more comfortable in their new scheme. The simulations say Tech covers almost 60 percent of the time, while the under (61) also cashes more than half the time.

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 2, including Texas vs. LSU, and is calling for a major upset of a top-25 squad with championship aspirations. You should see its college football picks before locking in any selections of your own.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 2? And which favored top-25 team goes down hard? Check out the latest Week 2 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,500 in profit over the past four seasons.

Army at Michigan (-22.5, 48)

Vanderbilt at Purdue (-7, 55.5)

Rutgers at Iowa (-20, 49.5)

Syracuse at Maryland (-1.5, 58)

West Virginia at Missouri (-14, 62.5)

Cincinnati at Ohio State (-16, 52.5)

Northern Illinois at Utah (-21.5, 44.5)

Texas A&M at Clemson (-17, 63.5)

Nebraska at Colorado (+4, 64.5)

Central Michigan at Wisconsin (-35, 53)

New Mexico State at Alabama (-55.5, 64.5)

Arkansas at Ole Miss (-6, 50.5)

LSU at Texas (+6.5, 57)

Tulane at Auburn (-17, 51.5)

Nevada at Oregon (-24, 61.5)

Buffalo at Penn State (-30.5, 56)

Miami (Fla.) at North Carolina (+5, 46.5)

Stanford at USC (-3, 43.5)

California at Washington (-13.5, 43.5)