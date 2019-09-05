College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 2: Proven computer model loving Ohio State, West Virginia

Coming off a debilitating loss to Georgia State in their opening game as more than two-touchdown favorites, the Tennessee Volunteers will have their work cut out for them again on Saturday when they host BYU at Neyland Stadium. The Cougars are also coming off a tough defeat, losing 30-12 to No. 14 Utah in the Holy War. Now, both teams will look to put brutal starts behind them as they fight for bowl eligibility. Tennessee is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Week 1 college football odds, with the total at 50.5. Elsewhere, No. 6 LSU is a six-point favorite over No. 10 Texas on the road, and No. 25 Stanford is a one-point underdog at USC, one of the tightest college football lines of the week. College football odds will continue to move as kickoffs approach, weather changes, and injury news pours in. Before you make any Week 1 college football picks, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

One of the Week 2 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 5 Ohio State (-16.5) covers against Cincinnati. Former OSU defensive coordinator Luke Fickell, now the head coach of the Bearcats, will face his former team on Saturday. Fickell, who was on Ohio State's staff from 2002 to 2016, including a stint as interim head coach, guided the Bearcats to an 11-2 campaign last year and then knocked off UCLA in Week 1 this season. But the model is calling for a tough homecoming game at the Horseshoe.

OSU Quarterback Justin Fields accounted for five touchdowns in Week 1 against Florida Atlantic, and the model is calling for another head-turning game for him as he leads the Buckeyes to a cover in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can also back the under (55.5) because that hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.

Another one of the 2019 Week 1 college football predictions from the model: West Virginia stays within the spread as a 14-point underdog against Missouri.

The Mountaineers had a tough time in their opener, beating FCS James Madison 20-13. But while that's certainly not the result former Troy head coach Neal Brown wanted in his debut with West Virginia, it's still a win. Compare that with Missouri, which went to Wyoming and was upset as a 15.5-point favorite. Brown led Troy to 10 wins in each of his last three seasons before taking the West Virginia job. His defenses ranked in the top 30 in points allowed every season and could give Missouri fits. Plus, Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant was careless with the ball at times in Missouri's opener as the Tigers turned it over three times.

Look for Brown to attack Bryant at every opportunity after West Virginia recorded four sacks in its win over JMU. The SportsLine Projection Model's simulations have West Virginia covering the spread a whopping 60 percent of the time and falling by only nine. You can also back the under (62.5), which cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations.

