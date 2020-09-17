The 2020 college football season has already been unlike any we've seen due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing massive schedule shifts. But UCF will begin its season on Saturday against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Knights have won 35 games in the last three seasons and have been ranked inside the Top 25 in each of the last three final AP Polls. Now they're listed as seven-point road favorites over the Yellow Jackets, according to the Week 3 college football odds from William Hill.

Notre Dame will also play a non-conference matchup against South Florida on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET. The Fighting Irish are favored by 26 points over the Bulls a week after failing to cover as 20-point favorites in their ACC opener against Duke. Which Week 3 college football bets have the most value? Before making any Week 3 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a stunning 9-0 on top-rated picks through two weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning almost $800 in profit already. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 3 college football predictions

One of the top Week 3 college football picks the model is recommending: Syracuse stays within the spread as a 21.5-point road underdog in ACC play against Pittsburgh on Saturday. The Orange are coming off a season-opening loss to North Carolina, while Pitt moved into the AP Top 25 after beating Austin Peay 55-0 last week, but the Pitt offense is less likely to have its way with Syracuse after putting up 456 yards and the double nickel on an FCS school.

The Orange forced three turnovers against the Tar Heels last week and stealing a possession or two will go a long way towards keeping the scoring margin inside of three touchdowns. And prior to the win over Austin Peay as 30.5-point favorites, the Panthers had failed to cover in their previous two games as double-digit favorites. SportsLine's model says Syracuse covers in well over 70 percent of simulations in this matchup.

Another one of the top Week 3 college football predictions from the model: Baylor fails to cover as a 4.5-point home favorite against Houston. Houston enters its second season under coach Dana Holgorsen after posting a 4-8 record and undergoing a massive rebuilding campaign in the middle of the season. Houston redshirted 11 players who had played at least three games after starting 1-3 in 2019, a depth chart churn which has resulted in the possibility that all 22 starters are either juniors or seniors. Quarterback Clayton Tune returns for the Cougars after throwing for 1,533 yards and 11 touchdowns a season ago.

Matt Rhule resurrected Baylor to the tune of an 11-3 campaign in 2019, but he departed for the NFL and Dave Aranda was hired to replace him. However, Baylor is just 1-4 against the spread in its last five games against an opponent from the American Athletic Conference, and SportsLine's model gives the edge to Houston in this spot. The Cougars cover this spread in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (61.5) clears in well over 60 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 3 college football picks

Week 3 college football odds (via William Hill)

Houston at Baylor (-4.5, 62)

Syracuse at Pittsburgh (-21.5, 50)

Boston College at Duke (-5.5, 52)

Louisiana at Georgia State (+17, 58.5)

Liberty at Western Kentucky (-14, 52.5)

Navy at Tulane (-7, 48)

Tulsa at Oklahoma State (-23, 66)

Appalachian State at Marshall (+4.5, 59.5)

South Florida at Notre Dame (-25.5,48.5)

UCF at Georgia Tech (+7.5,60)

Troy at MTSU (+3.5, 64.5)

SMU at North Texas (+14, 69)

Miami (Fla). at Louisville (-2.5, 64.5)

Texas State at UL-Monroe (+5.5, 62)

Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss (-5, 58)