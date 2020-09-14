The 2020 college football schedule has already seen a number of surprising upsets through the first two weeks. Geoff Collins and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets went on the road and stunned Florida State as double-digit underdogs last week, beating the Seminoles 16-13. The Yellow Jackets were down 10-0 at halftime, but used a second half surge to secure their first win at Florida State since 2009.

One of the top Week 3 college football picks the model is recommending: North Carolina (-27.5) covers at home against Charlotte at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Tar Heels are coming off an impressive 31-6 victory over Syracuse in their season-opener. Running back Javonte Williams had a strong showing for Mack Brown's team, scoring three touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per carry against the Orange. Quarterback Sam Howell also played well in UNC's season debut, completing 73.5 percent of his passes for 295 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Charlotte is coming off a disappointing loss against Appalachian State, falling 35-20. Quarterback Chris Reynolds completed just 11 of his 30 pass attempts for 140 yards and two interceptions. The model predicts that UNC's defense will give up just 15 points, while Howell will throw for over 350 yards for the Tar Heels, leading UNC to a cover in over 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top Week 3 college football predictions: Duke fails to cover as a 4.5-point home favorite against Boston College. The Blue Devils played well against Notre Dame, despite losing by a final score of 27-13. Duke had three receivers record 60 or more receiving yards against the Fighting Irish, while quarterback Chase Brice threw for over 250 yards.

However, Duke has struggled mightily to cover the spread as the favorite. In fact, the Blue Devils are just 2-8-1 against the spread in their last 11 games when favored, one of the main reasons the model projects Boston College covers the spread nearly 60 percent of the time.

Houston at Baylor (-6.5)

Syracuse at Pittsburgh (-21.5)

Boston College at Duke (-4.5)

Louisiana at Georgia State (+16.5)

Liberty at Western Kentucky (-14)

Navy at Tulane (-8)

Tulsa at Oklahoma State (-22.5)

Appalachian State at Marshall (+3.5)

South Florida at Notre Dame (-26)

Charlotte at North Carolina (-27.5)

UCF at Georgia Tech (+7)

Troy at MTSU (+3.5)

SMU at North Texas (+14)

Miami (Fla). at Louisville (-2.5)

Texas State at UL-Monroe (+3.5)

Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss (-4.5)