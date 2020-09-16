The Sun Belt Conference went an astounding 3-0 against Big 12 opponents in Week 2, as Louisiana knocked off Iowa State, Arkansas State stunned Kansas State and Coastal Carolina defeated Kansas for the second straight season. With several more non-conference games dotting the Week 3 college football schedule, can Tulsa take down No. 11 Oklahoma State? Will South Florida venture to South Bend and upset No. 7 Notre Dame?

In addition to those games, Miami looks to build off its season-opening victory against UAB when it travels to play Louisville in the ACC opener for both teams. The Hurricanes are 2.5-point underdogs in the Week 3 college football odds from William Hill. Elsewhere in the ACC, North Carolina is a 30-point favorite in the Week 3 college football lines when it takes on Charlotte. Before you make your Week 3 college football picks, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a stunning 9-0 on top-rated picks through two weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning almost $800 in profit already. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 3 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head to SportsLine to see every pick.

Top Week 3 college football predictions

One of the top Week 3 college football picks the model is recommending: North Carolina (-30) covers at home against Charlotte at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Tar Heels are coming off an impressive 31-6 victory over Syracuse in their season-opener. Running back Javonte Williams had a strong showing for Mack Brown's team, scoring three touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per carry against the Orange. Quarterback Sam Howell also played well in UNC's season debut, completing 73.5 percent of his passes for 295 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Charlotte is coming off a disappointing loss against Appalachian State, falling 35-20. Quarterback Chris Reynolds completed just 11 of his 30 pass attempts for 140 yards and two interceptions. The model predicts that UNC's defense will give up just 15 points, while Howell will throw for over 350 yards for the Tar Heels, leading UNC to a cover in nearly 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top Week 3 college football predictions: Baylor fails to cover as a 4.5-point home favorite against Houston. Houston enters its second season under coach Dana Holgorsen after posting a 4-8 record and undergoing a massive rebuilding campaign in the middle of the season. Houston redshirted 11 players who had played at least three games after starting 1-3 in 2019, a depth chart churn which has resulted in the possibility that all 22 starters are either juniors or seniors. Quarterback Clayton Tune returns for the Cougars after throwing for 1,533 yards and 11 touchdowns a season ago.

Matt Rhule resurrected Baylor to the tune of an 11-3 campaign in 2019, but he departed for the NFL and Dave Aranda was hired to replace him. But the Bears have plenty left in the cupboard, as quarterback Charlie Brewer combined for 3,161 passing yards and 536 pre-sack rushing yards in 2019. However, Baylor is just 1-4 against the spread in its last five games against an opponent from the American Athletic Conference.

SportsLine's model doesn't see Baylor getting it done against Houston on Saturday. Despite Brewer predicted to throw for 300 yards and two touchdowns, Houston's Tune is almost as productive in the air, leading to the model showing the Cougars covering the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 3 college football picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers every other FBS game in Week 3, and it also says a favorite goes down hard in a shocking upset this week. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 3? And which surprising underdog pulls off a shocking upset? Check out the latest Week 3 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $3,500 in profit over the past four seasons, and find out.

Week 3 college football odds (via William Hill)

Houston at Baylor (-4.5, 62)

Syracuse at Pittsburgh (-21.5, 50)

Boston College at Duke (-5.5, 52)

Louisiana at Georgia State (+17, 58.5)

Liberty at Western Kentucky (-14, 52.5)

Navy at Tulane (-7, 48)

Tulsa at Oklahoma State (-23, 66)

Appalachian State at Marshall (+4.5, 59.5)

South Florida at Notre Dame (-25.5,48.5)

Charlotte at North Carolina (-30, 59.5)

UCF at Georgia Tech (+7.5,60)

Troy at MTSU (+3.5, 64.5)

SMU at North Texas (+14, 69)

Miami (Fla). at Louisville (-2.5, 64.5)

Texas State at UL-Monroe (+5.5, 62)

Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss (-5, 58)