No. 1 Georgia followed up its dominant win over then-No. 11 Oregon with a 33-0 victory against Samford last week. The Bulldogs were not even close to covering the 53-point spread, though. They will be big favorites again when they open SEC play at South Carolina on Saturday afternoon during the Week 3 college football schedule. Caesars Sportsbook has Georgia listed as a 24.5-point favorite in the Week 3 college football odds, while the over/under is set at 55.

South Carolina is coming off a 44-30 loss at Arkansas, but it covered the spread in its season opener against Georgia State. Should you be backing the Bulldogs or Gamecocks with your Week 3 college football bets? Before locking in any Week 3 college football picks for those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 3 of the 2022 college football season on a 50-41 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 3 college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 3

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 3: Notre Dame wins by a couple of touchdowns and covers as an 11-point home favorite against California at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Marcus Freeman era is off to a troubling start following two losses to open the season against Ohio State and Marshall. Perhaps the loss to the Herd can be chalked up to an emotional letdown following its defeat to the Buckeyes after it held the lead at halftime.

Cal comes into the matchup 2-0 to start the year, but its wins against Cal-Davis and UNLV don't match the level of competition the Irish has seen to start the year. The Bears' rushing defense isn't looking as sharp as it did last season, and has allowed opponents to run for a 4.28 yards per carry average. That could be just the antidote that the Irish need this week, as sophomore running back Audric Estime has just 54 yards on 19 carries through his first two starts.

The model projects that Estime will eclipse his season run total and finish with more than 60 yards and a strong chance to score a touchdown. Notre Dame needs a reset at home, and the model projects the Irish to cover the 11 points in more than 50% of simulations.

Another one of the model's college football picks: The No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels cover the 17-point spread against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Ole Miss might have lost its star quarterback to the NFL, but the Rebels have looked excellent during the first two weeks of the season. They picked up a 28-10 win over Troy in Week 1 before blowing out Central Arkansas in a 59-3 final last week.

Sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart has completed 66.7% of his passes so far this season, and he has shown some mobility with six carries for 45 yards. Georgia Tech did not fare well against a ranked opponent two weeks ago, getting dominated in the second half of a 41-10 loss to Clemson. The Yellow Jackets bounced back with a 35-17 win over Western Carolina, but they failed to cover the 24-point spread.

SportsLine's model expects Dart to torch Georgia Tech's defense for 327 yards and two touchdowns, while running backs Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins are projected to tally more than 180 combined rushing yards. Their success is one of the primary reasons why Ole Miss is covering the spread in almost 70% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 3

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 3, and it's calling for multiple outright upsets. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which favorites will go down hard? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,400 in profit over the past six-plus seasons, and find out.

College football odds for Week 3 (via Caesars)

Friday, Sept. 16

Florida State at Louisville (+2.5, 57)

Air Force at Wyoming (+16.5, 47)

Saturday, Sept. 17

Georgia at South Carolina (+24.5, 55)

Oklahoma at Nebraska (+11, 65)

California at Notre Dame (-11, 43.5)

Ole Miss at Georgia Tech (+17, 63.5)

Penn State at Auburn (+3, 48.5)

BYU at Oregon (-4, 56.5)

UL Monroe at Alabama (-49, 60)

Mississippi State at LSU (+3, 54)

Texas Tech at NC State (+-9.5, 55.5)

Toledo at Ohio State (-31.5, 61)

USF at Florida (-25, 59)

Michigan State at Washington (-3, 55)

Louisiana Tech at Clemson (-33, 54.5)

UTSA at Texas (-13.5, 59)

Miami (Fla.) at Texas A&M (-6, 47.5)

Fresno State at USC (-12.5, 71)