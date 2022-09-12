NCAA Football: Texas A&M at Alabama
Texas almost taking down Alabama looked like one of the most surprising Week 2 developments. But just hours later Marshall stunned Notre Dame and Appalachian State added Texas A&M to its list of historic upsets, making it a memorable weekend. Georgia Southern then took down Nebraska, ultimately leading to the end of the Scott Frost era. Now the page turns to the Week 3 college football schedule, and there could be more mayhem in store. 

The Week 3 college football odds from Caesars Sportsbook lists Georgia at -24.5 against South Carolina, Oklahoma at -13.5 against Nebraska and Texas A&M at -6 against Miami (Fla.). Which teams should be on upset alert, and where are the best values on the college football betting board this week? Before locking in any Week 3 college football picks for those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 3 of the 2022 college football season on a 50-41 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 3 college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 3

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 3: Notre Dame bounces back and covers the spread (-10) against California in a 2:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. The Fighting Irish might look like a team to fade right now after their 0-2 start. But while the Marshall loss was certainly unexpected, some might forget that the Irish defense did a lot of good things in the opener against Ohio State.

California looks like a team that should struggle to move the ball against a talented defense. The Golden Bears scored just 20 points against UNLV last week and didn't come close to covering as 12.5-point favorites as they squeezed by with the 20-14 win. SportsLine's model is projecting just two touchdowns for Cal this week, helping Notre Dame cover in well over 50% of simulations.

Another one of the model's college football picks: Ole Miss cruises to a win and cover (-14.5) at Georgia Tech in a 3:30 p.m. ET start on Saturday. The Rebels are still relatively untested after posting a 28-10 win over Troy and a 59-3 victory over Central Arkansas. Quarterbacks Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer have split snaps thus far, but the Rebels have a talented running back duo in Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins

Georgia Tech, meanwhile, dropped its opener to Clemson 41-10. The Yellow Jackets weren't particularly impressive against FCS opponent Western Carolina in a 35-17 win in Week 2. The model is projecting 43 points for Ole Miss in this one, helping the Rebels cover in well over 70% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 3

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 3, and it's calling for multiple outright upsets. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which favorites will go down hard? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,400 in profit over the past six-plus seasons, and find out.

College football odds for Week 3 (via Caesars)

See full Week 3 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Friday, Sept. 16

Florida State at Louisville (+1.5, 54.5)

Air Force at Wyoming (+15.5, 50)

Saturday, Sept. 17

Georgia at South Carolina (+24.5, 50.5)

Oklahoma at Nebraska (+13.5, 65)

California at Notre Dame (-11, 43.5)

Ole Miss at Georgia Tech (+14.5, 60)

Penn State at Auburn (+3, 48.5)

BYU at Oregon (-4, 56.5)

UL Monroe at Alabama (-49, 60)

Mississippi State at LSU (+3, 54)

Texas Tech at NC State (+-9.5, 55.5)

Toledo at Ohio State (-31.5, 61)

USF at Florida (-25, 59)

Michigan State at Washington (-2, 55)

Louisiana Tech at Clemson (-33, 54.5)

UTSA at Texas (-13.5, 59)

Miami (Fla.) at Texas A&M (-6, 47.5)

Fresno State at USC (-12.5, 71)

