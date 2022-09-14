One of the most historic rivalries in college athletics will be renewed as part of the Week 3 college football schedule. Oklahoma vs. Nebraska is a game that often decided the national champion and the two squared off in 1971 in what's been called the Game of the Century. Saturday's showdown will be just the second meeting since 2010, and the Sooners are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Week 3 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

Other intriguing Week 3 college football games include former OU quarterback Spencer Rattler leading South Carolina vs. Georgia (-24.5), as well as Penn State vs. Auburn (+3) in a Big Ten vs. SEC battle.

Top college football predictions for Week 3

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 3: Notre Dame bounces back and covers the spread (-10.5) against California in a 2:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. The Fighting Irish might look like a team to fade right now after their 0-2 start. There will also be a new quarterback under center for the Irish as Drew Pyne is set to take over for Tyler Buchner (shoulder). But while the Marshall loss was certainly unexpected, some might forget that the Irish defense did a lot of good things in the opener against Ohio State.

California looks like a team that should struggle to move the ball against a talented defense. The Golden Bears scored just 20 points against UNLV last week and didn't come close to covering as 12.5-point favorites as they squeezed by with the 20-14 win. SportsLine's model is projecting just two touchdowns for Cal this week, helping Notre Dame cover in well over 50% of simulations.

Another one of the model's college football picks: The Ole Miss Rebels cover the 16-point spread against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Lane Kiffin flaunted his offense in a 56-point drubbing of an FCS team over the weekend, in which Rebels QBs Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer each had a pair of touchdowns. On the other hand, Georgia Tech had more trouble than expected with its own FCS opponent as the Yellow Jackets fell behind 14-7 to Western Carolina. Georgia Tech would rally to win 35-17 despite having fewer total yards, fewer first downs and half the time of possession as its opponent.

Just five teams are giving up fewer than the 6.5 points per game Ole Miss is allowing so far. Ole Miss hasn't played the greatest of competition but the same could be said for just about every team at this point of the season. And even with Ole Miss' stout defense, the model is predicting the Rebels' offense carrying them to an easy victory on Saturday as it has the team piling up over 600 yards against the Yellow Jackets. That helps the Rebels control possession and post 43 points in this one as they cover in almost 70% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 3

College football odds for Week 3 (via Caesars)

Friday, Sept. 16

Florida State at Louisville (+1.5, 54.5)

Air Force at Wyoming (+15.5, 50)

Saturday, Sept. 17

Georgia at South Carolina (+24.5, 50.5)

Oklahoma at Nebraska (+13.5, 65)

California at Notre Dame (-11, 43.5)

Ole Miss at Georgia Tech (+14.5, 60)

Penn State at Auburn (+3, 48.5)

BYU at Oregon (-4, 56.5)

UL Monroe at Alabama (-49, 60)

Mississippi State at LSU (+3, 54)

Texas Tech at NC State (+-9.5, 55.5)

Toledo at Ohio State (-31.5, 61)

USF at Florida (-25, 59)

Michigan State at Washington (-2, 55)

Louisiana Tech at Clemson (-33, 54.5)

UTSA at Texas (-13.5, 59)

Miami (Fla.) at Texas A&M (-6, 47.5)

Fresno State at USC (-12.5, 71)