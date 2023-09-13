Fresh off a victory against Alabama by double digits, the Texas Longhorns have inserted themselves into the College Football Playoff picture and have surged to No. 4 in the AP Top 25. Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns will be back in action on Saturday as Texas hosts Wyoming for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff. The latest Week 3 college football odds from the SportsLine Consensus list the Longhorns as 28-point favorites, but the Cowboys have already delivered one win over a Big 12 program (Texas Tech) as a double-digit underdog this year.

The Week 3 college football lines also No. 1 Georgia as a 27-point favorite over South Carolina as it begins SEC play with a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. Meanwhile, No. 17 Ole Miss is a 20-point favorite in a Power Five matchup with Georgia Tech that kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Before locking in any college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of nearly $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 3 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 3

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: No. 11 Tennessee (-7) wins by double digits at Florida in a 7 p.m. ET kickoff at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Volunteers are coming off a disappointing 30-13 win over Austin Peay as 49-point home favorites last week, but they should be keyed up for another chance to take down Florida.

The Volunteers won 38-33 at home last season with Hendon Hooker producing 461 yards of total offense and three total touchdowns. Hooker ran out of eligibility and is now plying his trade in the NFL but his former roommate Joe Milton still gives Tennessee one of the nation's most dynamic offenses and you can expect the Volunteers to lean heavily on a dynamic rushing attack.

The Vols have rushed for 515 yards over the first two weeks of the season with Jaylen Wright rushing for 233 yards while Jabari Small has also contributed 162 rushing yards. Milton and Dylan Sampson have also both rushed for a trio of touchdowns and that quartet should give Tennessee a lot of options on the ground, which is a big reason why the model has the Vols covering the spread in almost 60% of simulations.

Another prediction: Purdue (+2.5) beats Syracuse outright on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Syracuse got past Purdue by a field goal at home last season, but the Orange have struggled on the road, winning just five of their last 20 road games. They have also won just three of their last 17 games against Big Ten opponents.

Purdue could easily be 2-0 right now, as it blew a double-digit lead in the second half of its season opener against Fresno State before taking down Virginia Tech as a road underdog last week. The Boilermakers are led by junior quarterback Hudson Card, who has thrown for 502 yards and two touchdowns this season. He is facing a Syracuse defense that has not been challenged so far this season, beating Colgate and Western Michigan at home. This will be a major step up in competition for the Orange, which is one reason why the Boilermakers are covering the spread in almost 70% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 3

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 3, and it's calling for several other underdogs to win outright. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which underdogs win outright? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned nearly $2,500 in profit since its inception, and find out.

College football odds for Week 3 top games

See full Week 3 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Thursday, Sept. 14

Navy at Memphis (-14.5, 47.5)

Friday, Sept. 15

Virginia at Maryland (-14, 50.5)

Army at UTSA (-11, 46)

Utah State at Air Force (-9, 47)

Saturday, Sept. 16

Florida State at Boston College (+27.5, 55)

Louisville at Indiana (+10, 54)

Penn State at Illinois (+14, 48.5)

LSU at Mississippi State (+10, 53)

Kansas State at Missouri (+5.5, 46)

South Carolina at Georgia (-27, 55)

Minnesota at North Carolina (-7.5, 49)

Washington at Michigan State (+16, 58)

Tennessee at Florida (+7, 57.5)

BYU at Arkansas (-10, 52)

TCU at Houston (+7.5, 62)

Colorado State at Colorado (-22.5, 59)