Several contenders have a chance to make a statement as the Week 3 college football schedule unfolds. No. 1 Georgia has faced one of the nation's easiest schedules so far, but the Bulldogs start SEC play against South Carolina this week. The Week 3 college football odds from the SportsLine consensus list the Bulldogs at -27.5 against the Gamecocks in that 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup. No. 11 Tennessee has struggled against Florida in recent years, but the Volunteers are laying 6.5 points against the Gators in the Week 3 college football spreads as those rivals sqaure off.

Some of the other popular Week 3 college football lines include No. 18 Colorado (-23.5) vs. Colorado State and No. 10 Alabama (-32) vs. South Florida. Which Week 3 college football lines have the most value? Before locking in any Week 3 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of nearly $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 3 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 3

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: No. 11 Tennessee (-6.5) wins by double digits at Florida in a 7 p.m. ET kickoff at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida hasn't quite found a groove yet this season, falling 24-11 to Utah in the season opener and then pummeling McNeese State 49-7. The Gators will have a much taller task defeating Tennessee in Week 3.

The Volunteers defeated Austin Peay just 30-13 in Week 2 as the 40-point favorites, so that could serve as a wake-up call heading into SEC play. Their ground game has been stellar, with Jaylen Wright rushing for 233 yards and Jabari Small contributing another 162 rushing yards. QB Joe Milton also contributed a rushing touchdown in Week 2 in addition to throwing for 228 yards with a touchdown pass to Ramel Keyton. Expect this plethora of weapons to keep Florida busy during Saturday's game.

Another prediction: Purdue (+2.5) beats Syracuse outright on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Orange have struggled mightily on the road, losing 15 of their last 20 games away from home.

The Boilermakers, meanwhile, showed resiliency after suffering a surprising defeat against Fresno State in the opener by going on the road and knocking off Virginia Tech 24-17. Running back Devin Mockobee had a productive performance, rushing 21 times for 95 yards and a touchdown. He'll now look to carve up a Syracuse defense that gave up 87 rushing yards and a touchdown on just eight carries to Western Michigan's Jalen Buckley last week. SportsLine's model projects Purdue will record over 130 rushing yards as a team, helping the Boilermakers cover the spread 70% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 3

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 3, and it's calling for several other underdogs to win outright. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which underdogs win outright? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned nearly $2,500 in profit since its inception, and find out.

College football odds for Week 3 top games

See full Week 3 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Friday, Sept. 15

Virginia at Maryland (-14.5, 47)

Army at UTSA (-8.5, 44)

Utah State at Air Force (-9, 46.5)

Saturday, Sept. 16

Florida State at Boston College (+27.5, 55)

Louisville at Indiana (+10, 54)

Penn State at Illinois (+14, 48.5)

LSU at Mississippi State (+10, 53)

Kansas State at Missouri (+5.5, 46)

South Carolina at Georgia (-27, 55)

Minnesota at North Carolina (-7.5, 49)

Washington at Michigan State (+16, 58)

Tennessee at Florida (+6.5, 57.5)

BYU at Arkansas (-10, 52)

TCU at Houston (+7.5, 62)

Colorado State at Colorado (-22.5, 59)