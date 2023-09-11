No. 18 Colorado has been one of toughest teams for the betting market to evaluate this season, with the Buffaloes easily covering the spread in their first two games. They cruised to a 36-14 win over Nebraska after upsetting No. 17 TCU in Week 1, and they are getting set for Colorado State during the Week 3 college football schedule. Colorado is a 23.5-point favorite in the latest Week 3 college football odds from SportsLine consensus. Colorado State is coming off a 50-24 loss to Washington State, so should you back the Buffaloes with your Week 3 college football bets?

Other intriguing games this week include No. 14 LSU at Mississippi, No. 11 Tennessee at Florida and No. 8 Washington at Michigan State. Winning road games is always a difficult task in college football, but all three of those ranked teams are favored by at least one touchdown in the Week 3 college football spreads. Before locking in any college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Top college football predictions for Week 3

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: No. 11 Tennessee (-7) wins by double digits at Florida in a 7 p.m. ET kickoff at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Vols did not come close to covering the 48.5-point spread against Austin Peay in Week 2, but they cruised to a 49-13 win over Virginia to open the season. Senior quarterback Joe Milton III threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns while adding 33 rushing yards and two more scores.

Tennessee's rushing attack is powered by junior running back Jaylen Wright, who has 233 rushing yards on just 25 carries, averaging 9.3 yards per attempt. Florida's defense struggled to slow down Utah's ground game in Week 1, allowing the Utes' top two running backs to each average more than six yards per carry. SportsLine's model expects Tennessee's rushing attack to have another big day on Saturday, which is one reason why the Vols are covering the spread almost 60% of the time.

Another prediction: Purdue (+2.5) beats Syracuse outright on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers blew a double-digit second-half lead against Fresno State in their season opener, but they finished the job at Virginia Tech last week. They took a 17-0 lead before closing the game with a fourth-quarter touchdown and several critical stops, springing the upset as 1-point underdogs.

Junior quarterback Hudson Card has thrown for more than 500 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions this season, completing 62.5% of his passes. Sophomore running back Devin Mockobee leads Purdue's rushing attack with 37 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns, while Card has added 45 rushing yards and another score. Card is throwing for almost 300 yards in the latest simulations, which is one reason why Purdue is winning outright well over 60% of the time and covering the spread almost 70% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 3

College football odds for Week 3 top games

Thursday, Sept. 14

Navy at Memphis (-14.5, 47.5)

Friday, Sept. 15

Virginia at Maryland (-14, 50.5)

Army at UTSA (-11, 46)

Utah State at Air Force (-9, 47)

Saturday, Sept. 16

Florida State at Boston College (+27.5, 55)

Louisville at Indiana (+10, 54)

Penn State at Illinois (+14, 48.5)

LSU at Mississippi State (+10, 53)

Kansas State at Missouri (+5.5, 46)

South Carolina at Georgia (-27, 55)

Minnesota at North Carolina (-7.5, 49)

Washington at Michigan State (+16, 58)

Tennessee at Florida (+7, 57.5)

BYU at Arkansas (-10, 52)

TCU at Houston (+7.5, 62)

Colorado State at Colorado (-22.5, 59)