The Week 3 college football schedule is loaded with conference matchups highlighted by Georgia vs. Tennessee in the SEC. This top-15 contest is one of three ranked matchups that you can make Week 3 college football bets. After opening at -5.5, the No. 6 Bulldogs are now favored by 3.5 points over the No. 15 Volunteers as the Dawgs have won eight straight in the series. The other ranked games include No. 5 Miami vs. No. 18 South Florida (+17.5) and No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 16 Texas A&M (+6.5).



The Big Ten will feature Oregon vs. Northwestern (+27.5) and USC vs. Purdue (+20.5), while the ACC has Clemson vs. Georgia Tech (+3) and Boston College vs. Stanford (+14). Conference games always up the intensity a bit more, which is something to keep in consideration before making Week 3 college football predictions. Before locking in any Week 3 college football picks, be sure to see the latest Week 3 college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football spread picks, and is a profitable 31-19 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

One of the college football picks the model is high on during Week 3: Arch Manning and No. 7 Texas (-40.5) cover the massive spread at home versus UTEP in a 4:15 p.m. ET Saturday kickoff. The Longhorns are riding a 13-game home win streak versus unranked teams, with 12 of those 13 wins coming by at least 21 points. UT is also 6-0 all-time versus its in-state rival in UTEP, with an average margin of victory of 36.7 points. With the Miners having an 0-34 record -- this century -- versus power conference opponents, and with Manning coming off a five-touchdown outing, the Longhorns are forecasted to cover in well over 50% of simulations. See which other picks the model likes here.

Another prediction: Oregon State (+23.5) covers against No. 21 Texas Tech nearly 60% of the time on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Former Duke quarterback, Maalik Murphy, is coming off career highs in both passing yards (371) and passing touchdowns (four) for OSU against Fresno State last week. He should be able to generate points versus a Red Raiders defense which hasn't been tested but has still allowed opponents to score touchdowns every time they entered the red zone. Meanwhile, OSU's defense has been stout when it has mattered the most as it has the No. 5 third-down defense in college football. The Beavers are projected to have both the game's leading rusher in Anthony Hankerson and leading receiver in Trent Walker, which allows them to cover. The model also forecasts the Over (62.5) to hit nearly 60% of the time. See the rest of the model's picks here.

Thursday, Sept. 11

NC State vs. Wake Forest (+7, 52.5)

Friday, Sept. 12

Colorado vs. Houston (-4.5, 45.5)

Arizona vs. Kansas State (+1.5, 54.5)

UCLA vs. New Mexico (+15.5, 54.5)

Saturday, Sept 13

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech (+3.5, 53.5)

Michigan vs. Central Michigan (+27.5, 42.5)

Alabama vs. Wisconsin (+20.5, 40.5)

Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia (+7, 57.5)

Tennessee vs. Georgia (-3.5, 49.5)

Miami vs. USF (+17.5, 56.5)

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas (+7, 60.5)

Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame (-7.5, 48.5)

Florida vs. LSU (-7.5, 48.5)

South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt (+5.5, 48.5)

Minnesota vs. Cal (+2.5, 42.5)