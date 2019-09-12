College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 3: Proven computer model loving Oklahoma, Arizona State

Last week featured two marquee matchups between top-12 teams as No. 1 Clemson beat No. 12 Texas A&M 24-10, while No. 6 LSU edged No. 9 Texas by a touchdown. The Week 3 college football schedule features no matchups between top 25 teams, but that doesn't mean there aren't games of intrigue. BYU stunned Tennessee on the road last week, giving the Vols their first 0-2 start since 1988. Now, the Cougars are four-point underdogs at home against USC, according to the current college football odds, with a chance to score another upset. Meanwhile, No. 2 Alabama will begin its SEC season as a 25-point favorite over South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium. One of the smallest college football lines of the weeks belongs to Iowa, which is favored by just two over in-state rival Iowa State. College football odds will continue to move as kickoffs approach. Before you make any Week 3 college football picks, see the college football predictions and projected scores from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football against the spread picks.

The model enters Week 3 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 18-6 run on its top-rated picks. It also called Colorado's (+158) upset of Nebraska and was all over Army (+23) against No. 10 Michigan in a game the Black Knights pushed to overtime and covered with plenty of room to spare. Anybody who has been following it is way up. Now, its Week 3 college football predictions are in.

One of the Week 3 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 5 Oklahoma (-23) covers on the road against UCLA. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has picked up where his predecessors at OU left off, and the model projects he'll account for almost 400 yards of total offense this week against a UCLA squad that just lost to San Diego State for the time in 16 matchups.

The Bruins have been overvalued since Chip Kelly took over last season. They've covered just five times in the 14 games he's coached thus far, including an 0-2 start against the spread this season. The model says the Sooners cover in almost 70 percent of simulations.

Another one of the 2019 Week 3 college football predictions from the model: Arizona State covers as a 13.5-point road dog against Michigan State. In one of the few non-conference matchups between Power Five schools in Week 3, both squads will be looking for a momentum-building victory before they get into the heart of their conference schedules.

The Sun Devils beat Kent State 30-7 and survived a scare from FCS Sacramento State in a game where they went on to win 19-7 last week. However, they can run the ball with Eno Benjamin and rely on a defense that is allowing just 3.7 yards per play. Benjamin had 1,905 yards from scrimmage and 18 scores last season.

Arizona State ranks ninth in the nation in scoring defense and is allowing just 4.6 yards per pass attempt through two weeks. It'll face a Michigan State squad that is scoring 39.5 points per game in 2019, but finished 126th a year ago and averaged just eight points during its final four games of Big Ten play last season. That's why the model says Arizona State covers in well over 50 percent of simulations. The under (42) also hits well over 60 percent of the time.

North Carolina at Wake Forest (-3, 67.5)

Kansas at Boston College (-21, 53)

Washington State at Houston (+9, 75.5)

Ohio State at Indiana (+16.5, 61)

NC State at West Virginia (+6.5, 47)

Pittsburgh at Penn State (-17, 51.5)

Arkansas State at Georgia (-33.5, 58)

Air Force at Colorado (-4, 58.5)

New Mexico at Notre Dame (-35, 64)

Stanford at Central Florida (-7.5, 61.5)

Alabama at South Carolina (+25, 60)

USC at BYU (+4, 55.5)

Oklahoma State at Tulsa (+14, 65)

Iowa at Iowa State (+2.5, 44.5)

Colorado State at Arkansas (-9.5, 61)

Arizona State at Michigan State (-14, 42)

Kent State at Auburn (-35, 53)

Florida at Kentucky (+8, 50.5)

Hawaii at Washington (-21, 58.5)

TCU at Purdue (+2.5, 51)

Clemson at Syracuse (+28, 62.5)

Florida State at Virginia (-7.5)

Oklahoma at UCLA (+23, 73)

Texas vs. Rice (+32, 56.5)

Texas Tech at Arizona (+2.5, 77.5)