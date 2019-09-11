College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 3: Proven computer model loving Oklahoma, Oklahoma State

As we enter the third full week of the college football schedule, Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts looks like he may be poised to continue the recent Sooners tradition of transfer quarterbacks contending for the Heisman Trophy. The former Alabama starter has led Oklahoma to a 2-0 start and is completing 82.9 percent of his passes for 591 yards with six touchdowns. He's also rushed for 223 yards and three more scores. On Saturday night, he'll lead Oklahoma to UCLA, where the Sooners are 23-point favorites with the total set at 73 in the latest Week 3 college football odds. Meanwhile, No. 1 Clemson visits Syracuse, where they were upset 27-24 two seasons ago. The Tigers are 28-point favorites on Saturday, but they were 23.5-point favorites when they lost outright. Nevertheless, the game boasts one of the largest college football lines of the week. College football odds will continue to move as the week progresses and news trickles in. So, before you make your Week 3 college football picks, listen to the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football against the spread picks.

The model enters Week 3 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 18-6 run on its top-rated picks. It also called Colorado's (+158) upset of Nebraska and was all over Army (+23) against No. 10 Michigan in a game the Black Knights pushed to overtime and covered with plenty of room to spare. Anybody who has been following it is way up. Now, its Week 3 college football predictions are in.

One of the Week 3 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 5 Oklahoma (-23) covers on the road against UCLA. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has picked up where his predecessors at OU left off, and the model projects he'll account for almost 400 yards of total offense this week against a UCLA squad that just lost to San Diego State for the time in 16 matchups.

The Bruins have been overvalued since Chip Kelly took over last season. They've covered just five times in the 14 games he's coached thus far, including an 0-2 start against the spread this season. The model says the Sooners cover in almost 70 percent of simulations.

Another one of the 2019 Week 3 college football predictions from the model: Oklahoma State covers comfortably as 14-point favorites on the road against Tulsa.

This will be the 10th time the two Oklahoma universities have gone head-to-head, with the Cowboys taking seven of the first nine straight-up and going 5-4 against the spread. However, Oklahoma State is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games overall and has covered four of its last six against Tulsa, including a comfortable victory as a 20-point favorite in a 59-24 win back in August 2017.

The Cowboys beat Oregon State by 16 on the road to start their 2019 season and then hung 56 on McNeese State in a 42-point blowout last weekend. New starting quarterback Spencer Sanders has been efficient and dynamic, with a 73.8 percent completion rate, 453 yards passing, six touchdowns, and 160 yards rushing through two weeks. The model says Tulsa won't have an answer for Sanders, which is why Oklahoma State covers the two-touchdown spread in nearly 70 percent of simulations. The under (65) hits well over half the time.

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 3, including the SEC showdown between No. 2 Alabama and South Carolina, and is calling for a national title contender to get a huge scare. You should see its college football picks before locking in any selections of your own.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 3? And which national title contender gets a huge scare? Check out the latest Week 3 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,500 in profit over the past four seasons.

North Carolina at Wake Forest (-3, 67.5)

Kansas at Boston College (-21, 53)

Washington State at Houston (+9, 75.5)

Ohio State at Indiana (+16.5, 61)

NC State at West Virginia (+6.5, 47)

Pittsburgh at Penn State (-17, 51.5)

Arkansas State at Georgia (-33.5, 58)

Air Force at Colorado (-4, 58.5)

New Mexico at Notre Dame (-35, 64)

Stanford at Central Florida (-7.5, 61.5)

Alabama at South Carolina (+25, 60)

USC at BYU (+4, 55.5)

Oklahoma State at Tulsa (+14, 65)

Iowa at Iowa State (+2.5, 44.5)

Colorado State at Arkansas (-9.5, 61)

Arizona State at Michigan State (-14, 42)

Kent State at Auburn (-35, 53)

Florida at Kentucky (+8, 50.5)

Hawaii at Washington (-21, 58.5)

TCU at Purdue (+2.5, 51)

Clemson at Syracuse (+28, 62.5)

Florida State at Virginia (-7.5)

Oklahoma at UCLA (+23, 73)

Texas vs. Rice (+32, 56.5)

Texas Tech at Arizona (+2.5, 77.5)