College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 3: Proven computer model loving Oklahoma, Texas

Week 3 of the college football schedule features several of the nation's top teams battling conference opponents on the road. According to the latest Week 3 college football odds, No. 1 Clemson is a 27-point favorite at Syracuse, while Vegas has a similar outlook for No. 2 Alabama, as the Crimson Tide are favored by 26 points at South Carolina. No. 6 Ohio State is a 15-point favorite at Indiana after blanking Cincinnati 42-0 last week. Other games of note include No. 9 Florida (-9) at Kentucky as the Wildcats look to duplicate their stunning 2018 win over the Gators. There's also a heated in-state, non-conference matchup between the Iowa Hawkeyes (-1.5) and Iowa State Cyclones in the battle for the Cy-Hawk Trophy. That game features one of the tightest college football lines of the week. Before you make your Week 3 college football picks on these games or any others, be sure to see the college football predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football against the spread picks.

The model enters Week 3 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 18-6 run on its top-rated picks. It also called Colorado's (+158) upset of Nebraska and was all over Army (+23) against No. 10 Michigan in a game the Black Knights pushed to overtime and covered with plenty of room to spare. Anybody who has been following it is way up. Now, its Week 3 college football predictions are in.

One of the Week 3 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 5 Oklahoma (-21.5) covers on the road against UCLA. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has picked up where his predecessors at OU left off, and the model projects he'll account for almost 400 yards of total offense this week against a UCLA squad that just lost to San Diego State for the time in 16 matchups.

The Bruins have been overvalued since Chip Kelly took over last season. They've covered just five times in the 14 games he's coached thus far, including an 0-2 start against the spread this season. The model says the Sooners cover in almost 70 percent of simulations.

Another one of the 2019 Week 3 college football predictions from the model: No. 12 Texas bounces back from a home loss against LSU and covers against Rice (+30.5) in a game that will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Longhorns fell 45-38 in their primetime showdown against the No. 4 Tigers in Week 2, but there were plenty of positives, particularly on offense. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger showed why he's getting Heisman buzz, as he piled up 401 yards and four touchdowns through the air, while adding 60 yards and a score on the ground.

Texas' defense will need to improve to keep the Longhorns in the title conversation, but the unit gets a slight break this week against a Rice squad that is averaging just 14 points per game thus far in 2019. The model has found a ton of value on Texas, saying it covers the spread in well over 60 percent of simulations against an in-state opponent it has historically dominated with a 72-21-1 all-time record.

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 3, including the SEC showdown between No. 2 Alabama and South Carolina, and is calling for a national title contender to get a huge scare. You should see its college football picks before locking in any selections of your own.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 3? And which national title contender gets a huge scare? Check out the latest Week 3 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,500 in profit over the past four seasons.

North Carolina at Wake Forest (-3.5)

Kansas at Boston College (-21.5)

Washington State at Houston (+8.5)

Ohio State at Indiana (+15)

NC State at West Virginia (+7)

Pittsburgh at Penn State (-17)

Arkansas State at Georgia (-33)

Air Force at Colorado (-3.5)

New Mexico at Notre Dame (-34.5)

Stanford at Central Florida (-2.5)

Alabama at South Carolina (+26)

USC at BYU (+5)

Oklahoma State at Tulsa (+14)

Iowa at Iowa State (+1.5)

Colorado State at Arkansas (-10)

Arizona State at Michigan State (-12.5)

Kent State at Auburn (-35)

Florida at Kentucky (+9)

Hawaii at Washington (-21)

TCU at Purdue (-2.5)

Clemson at Syracuse (+27)

Florida State at Virginia (-7.5)

Oklahoma at UCLA (+21.5)

Texas vs. Rice (+30.5)

Texas Tech at Arizona (+3.5)