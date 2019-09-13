College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 3: Proven computer model loving Oklahoma, USC

The Big Ten has been shut out of the College Football Playoff the past two seasons, but right now the league has seven teams ranked in the AP Top 25 with grand designs on breaking the streak. Michigan dropped three spots to No. 10 in the rankings after an overtime scare from Army last week. They're off this week to prep for No. 14 Wisconsin, who is also on a bye. Meanwhile in the Week 3 college football odds, No. 6 Ohio State is a 16.5-point favorite as the Buckeyes visit Indiana this week, while No. 13 Penn State is a 17-point favorite at home over in-state rival Pitt. No. 21 Maryland is also a seven-point favorite on the road over Temple in the latest Week 3 college football lines, while Purdue is a 2.5-point underdog in West Lafayette against TCU in a game featuring one of the tightest college football spreads of the week. Before you make any college football predictions, be sure to see the Week 3 college football picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football against the spread picks.

The model enters Week 3 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 18-6 run on its top-rated picks. It also called Colorado's (+158) upset of Nebraska and was all over Army (+23) against No. 10 Michigan in a game the Black Knights pushed to overtime and covered with plenty of room to spare. Anybody who has been following it is way up. Now, its Week 3 college football predictions are in.

One of the Week 3 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 5 Oklahoma (-23) covers on the road against UCLA. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has picked up where his predecessors at OU left off, and the model projects he'll account for almost 400 yards of total offense this week against a UCLA squad that just lost to San Diego State for the time in 16 matchups.

The Bruins have been overvalued since Chip Kelly took over last season. They've covered just five times in the 14 games he's coached thus far, including an 0-2 start against the spread this season. The model says the Sooners cover in almost 70 percent of simulations.

Another one of the 2019 Week 3 college football predictions from the model: No. 24 USC covers as four-point road favorites against BYU. Clay Helton's squad is coming off a 45-20 shellacking of Stanford as three-point favorites last week where they erased a 20-10 second-quarter deficit by ripping off 35 unanswered points to finish the game.

With starting quarterback J.T. Daniels out for the season with a knee injury, freshman Kedon Slovis was thrust into the starting role last week and was up to the challenge. He completed 28-of-33 pass attempts for 377 yards and three touchdowns against Stanford, hitting eight different receivers and focusing on the talented trio of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Michael Pittman Jr. and Tyler Vaughns.

USC's defense was also stout against the run in the win over Stanford, limiting the Cardinal to just 3.3 yards per carry. With Slovis firing on all cylinders and BYU's struggling rushing attack facing a USC defense that isn't yielding much on the ground, the model has USC covering in over half of simulations. It also says the under (55.5) hits over 70 percent of the time.

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 3, including the SEC showdown between No. 2 Alabama and South Carolina, and is calling for a national title contender to get a huge scare. You should see its college football picks before locking in any selections of your own.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 3? And which national title contender gets a huge scare? Check out the latest Week 3 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,500 in profit over the past four seasons.

