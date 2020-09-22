The SEC joins the 2020 college football season this week, with seven games on the schedule -- each one involving a team ranked in the Top 25. Three of the four top-10 teams in the SEC are on the road, as No. 2 Alabama visits Missouri, No. 4 Georgia travels to play Arkansas and No. 5 Florida visits Ole Miss. No. 6 LSU hosts Mississippi State, and the only SEC game pitting two Top 25 teams features No. 23 Kentucky at No. 8 Auburn.

The rest of the SEC schedule sees No. 10 Texas A&M hosting Vanderbilt, and No. 16 Tennessee traveling to play South Carolina. The Week 4 college football odds from William Hill list Tennessee (-3.5) as the smallest SEC favorite this week, while Texas A&M (-30.5) is the largest.

Top Week 4 college football predictions

One of the top Week 4 college football picks the model is recommending: Georgia (-24.5) goes to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium and covers the spread in a 4 p.m. ET matchup against Arkansas. The Razorbacks went just 2-10 last season and will debut a new head coach and quarterback this season. Sam Pittman takes over for Chad Morris, while Florida transfer Feleipe Franks will be under center.

And while there's optimism that the Razorbacks will be more competitive in 2020, the model projects that Georgia's ground game will be simply too strong for an Arkansas defense that ranked last in the SEC against the run last season. Zamir White leads Georgia with 93 yards and a score on the ground in the simulations, while Kenny McIntosh (89 yards) and James Cook (77 yards) also make big contributions. The Bulldogs cover almost 60 percent of the time, making them a great value for Week 4 college football bets.

Another one of the top Week 3 college football predictions from the model: No. 12 Miami easily covers as a 10.5-point home favorite over Florida State at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The annual grudge match is one of the most bitter rivalries in college football, with the Hurricanes holding a 34-30 lead in the series. Miami is 2-0 on the season after handling UAB 31-14 in its season opener and overwhelming No. 18 Louisville 47-34. Florida State is 0-1 after a 16-13 home loss to Georgia Tech two weeks ago, the first time the Yellow Jackets won a road ACC season opener since 1996.

The Hurricanes are rolling up 490 yards of offense per game, with quarterback D'Eriq King throwing for 469 yards and four touchdowns in two games. Running back Cam'Ron Harris has rushed for 268 yards and three scores on 26 carries. FSU gave up 438 yards of offense to Georgia Tech, including 161 on the ground. SportsLine's model predicts that King rolls for over 250 yards of total offense and two touchdowns, and that the Hurricanes limit FSU to under 100 rushing yards, leading to a Miami cover in almost 60 percent of simulations.

Week 4 college football odds (via William Hill)

UAB at South Alabama (+6)

Georgia Tech at Syracuse (+7.5)

Louisville at Pittsburgh (-3.5)

Florida at Ole Miss (+13)

Kansas State at Oklahoma (-27)

Kentucky at Auburn (-8)

Iowa State at TCU (+3)

West Virginia at Oklahoma State (-8.5)

Texas at Texas Tech (+16.5)

Mississippi State at LSU (-18)

Georgia at Arkansas (+24.5)

Alabama at Missouri (+28)

Tennessee at South Carolina (+3)

Kansas at Baylor (-18.5)

Florida State at Miami (FL) (-10)

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M (-29.5)

NC State at Virginia Tech (-9.5)

Troy at BYU (-13.5)