The SEC is back as the Week 4 college football schedule gets set to unfold. The latest Week 4 college football odds from William Hill list Florida as a 13-point favorite over Ole Miss in Lane Kiffin's debut. Auburn is laying eight points against Kentucky, LSU is -18 against Mississippi State, while Georgia (-24.5) and Alabama (-28) are big favorites against Arkansas and Missouri, respectively.

The Big 12 also opens conference play, with the latest college football spreads showing Texas as a 16.5-point favorite over Texas Tech and Oklahoma laying 27 points against Kansas State. Which lines should you target in your Week 4 college football bets this weekend? Before making any Week 4 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,800 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a stunning 13-1 on top-rated picks through three weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $900 in profit already. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 4 from William Hill and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head to SportsLine to see every pick.

One of the top Week 4 college football picks the model is recommending: Georgia (-24.5) opens its season with a win and cover at Arkansas in a 4 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. With Jake Fromm in the NFL and Jamie Newman deciding to opt-out of the 2020 season, Georgia will turn to either freshman D'Wan Mathis or USC transfer J.T. Daniels at quarterback.

But regardless how the quarterback situation shakes out, the model is looking for Georgia's stacked backfield to have the biggest impact in this game. The simulations show the Georgia backs accounting for around 250 yards on the ground with Zamir White leading the way with around 100 yards and a great chance at scoring a touchdown. The Bulldogs get the cover in almost 60 percent of simulations against an Arkansas squad coming off a 2-10 campaign.

Another one of the top Week 3 college football predictions from the model: Notre Dame (-18.5) moves to 3-0 and gets the cover as it travels to Wake Forest at noon ET on Saturday. The Fighting Irish have taken care of business thus far as they operate as temporary members of the ACC. They beat Duke 27-13 in Week 1 and then stepped out of conference play to blast South Florida 52-0 last week, covering the 23-point spread with plenty of room to spare.

Now the Irish takes on a Wake Forest squad that is off to an 0-2 start in ACC play. The Demon Deacons lost a 45-42 shootout against NC State last week in a game they were favored by a point in. The simulations show Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book throwing for almost 300 yards against a porous Wake Forest secondary as the Irish cover in well over 50 percent of simulations.

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers every other FBS game in Week 4, and it also says a favorite goes down hard in a shocking upset this week in the SEC. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 4? And which SEC underdog pulls off a shocking upset? Check out the latest Week 4 college football odds below for some of the week's most notable games, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $3,800 in profit over the past four-plus seasons, and find out.

