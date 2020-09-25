The SEC will begin its 2020 season on Saturday, and with the Big Ten reversing its decision on fall football, the hunt for the 2020 college football national championship appears to be back on. The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide are one of the favorites to make a title run and they will begin their season against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET in Memorial Stadium. Alabama is favored by 27 points with the total at 56 in the latest Week 4 college football odds from William Hill.

Meanwhile, the No. 12 Miami Hurricanes will look to prove themselves as contenders in the ACC as they take on rival Florida State at home on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes are favored by 11.5 points in the latest college football lines. Before making any Week 4 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

One of the top Week 4 college football picks the model is recommending: Georgia (-24.5) goes to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium and covers the spread in a 4 p.m. ET matchup against Arkansas. The Razorbacks went just 2-10 last season and will debut a new head coach and quarterback this season. Sam Pittman takes over for Chad Morris, while Florida transfer Feleipe Franks will be under center.

And while there's optimism that the Razorbacks will be more competitive in 2020, the model projects that Georgia's ground game will be simply too strong for an Arkansas defense that ranked last in the SEC against the run last season. Zamir White leads Georgia with 93 yards and a score on the ground in the simulations, while Kenny McIntosh (89 yards) and James Cook (77 yards) also make big contributions. The Bulldogs cover almost 60 percent of the time, making them a great value for Week 4 college football bets.

Another one of the top Week 4 college football predictions from the model: Ole Miss (+13.5) stays within the spread against Florida at noon ET on Saturday in Lane Kiffin's debut in Oxford. Kiffin has a pair of intriguing quarterbacks in Matt Corral and John Rhys Plumlee. Corral might be the better passer, while Plumlee made some big plays with his feet last year. They're listed as co-starters on the official Ole Miss depth chart.

Florida has title aspirations with Kyle Trask at quarterback, but must replace several key contributors on both sides of the ball. SportsLine's simulations show Trask being held under 300 yards of passing, while no Florida back tops 50 yards on the ground. The Rebels cover in well over 60 percent of simulations, while the under (57) hits 70 percent of the time.

Middle Tennessee at UTSA (-7)

Georgia Tech at Syracuse (+7.5)

Louisville at Pittsburgh (-3.5)

Florida at Ole Miss (+13.5)

Kansas State at Oklahoma (-27)

Kentucky at Auburn (-8)

Iowa State at TCU (+3)

West Virginia at Oklahoma State (-8.5)

Texas at Texas Tech (+16.5)

Mississippi State at LSU (-18)

Georgia at Arkansas (+24.5)

Alabama at Missouri (+27)

Tennessee at South Carolina (+3)

Kansas at Baylor (-18.5)

Florida State at Miami (FL) (-11.5)

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M (-29.5)

NC State at Virginia Tech (-9.5)

Troy at BYU (-13.5)