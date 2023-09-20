With six matchups between ranked opponents, the Week 4 college football schedule is arguably the best yet, and an intriguing mix of conference action with one high-profile non-conference matchup will have college football bettors eager for Saturday's action. No. 6 Ohio State will visit No. 9 Notre Dame in the week's only top-10 matchup with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET in South Bend, Ind. The Buckeyes are 3-point road favorites in the latest Week 4 college football odds from the SportsLine consensus while the total is at 54.

Meanwhile in Pac-12 play, No. 19 Colorado will take on No. 10 Oregon in a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff as coach Deion Sanders will make his conference debut. The Buffaloes are 21-point road underdogs in the Week 4 college football lines but have already scored a victory as a three-touchdown underdog on the road against a ranked team this season in their season-opening win over TCU. Before locking in any Week 4 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of nearly $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 4 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 4

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: Baylor (+14.5) easily stays within the spread against No. 3 Texas in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at McLane Stadium. Texas might have defeated Wyoming by 21 points last week, but the game was tied heading to the fourth quarter. The Longhorns' Week 2 win over Alabama is not looking as impressive as it once was either, as the Crimson Tide struggled against South Florida last week.

Sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers is coming off his worst outing of the season for Texas, completing 11 of 21 passes for just 131 yards against Wyoming. Baylor led in the fourth quarter against No. 12 Utah two weeks ago before blowing out LIU last week. The Bears are 8-2-1 against the spread in their last 11 games as underdogs, and they are covering the spread in well over 60% of the model's latest simulations.

Another prediction: Arkansas (+18) plays a competitive road game at No. 12 LSU on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. The Tigers have rebounded nicely from a season-opening loss to Florida State in Orlando, beating Grambling State 72-10 and then hammering Mississippi State 41-14 in their SEC opener last week.

However, they'll have a much tougher test on their hands against Arkansas, who went 7-6 last year and returns K.J. Jefferson at quarterback. Jefferson is one of the more dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks in the country and the Razorbacks played LSU tough in a 13-10 loss last season during the middle of a five-game LSU winning streak.

Arkansas is coming off a disappointing loss to BYU last week but this looks like a case of the market overreacting, as the Razorbacks are +99 in point differential over their last 10 games with all four losses during that span coming by one possession or less. That's a big reason why the model has Arkansas covering the spread in more than 60% of simulations in Week 4. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 4

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 4, and it's calling for several underdogs to win outright. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which underdogs win outright? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned nearly $2,500 in profit since its inception, and find out.

College football odds for Week 4 top games

See full Week 4 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Thursday, Sept. 21

Georgia State at Coastal Carolina (-6.5, 62.5)

Friday, Sept. 22

Wisconsin at Purdue (+7, 54.5)

NC State at Virginia (+9.5, 45.5)

Boise State at San Diego State (+7, 45.5)

Air Force at San Jose State (+3.5, 47)

Saturday, Sept. 23

Oklahoma at Cincinnati (+14, 60.5)

Florida State at Clemson (+1.5, 55)

Ole Miss at Alabama (-7, 55)

UCLA at Utah (-5, 51.5)

Colorado at Oregon (-20.5, 72)

Arkansas at LSU (-18, 55.5)

Ohio State at Notre Dame (+3, 54)

Iowa at Penn State (-14.5, 41.5)

Texas at Baylor (+14.5, 51.5)

North Carolina at Pittsburgh (+7, 50)