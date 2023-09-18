No. 13 Alabama has no margin for error heading into its game against No. 15 Ole Miss on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) during the Week 4 college football schedule. The Crimson Tide followed their loss to Texas with a sloppy 17-3 win at South Florida last week, but they were not close to covering the 34.5-point spread. They are 7-point favorites against Ole Miss in the Week 4 college football odds from SportsLine consensus. The Rebels have won all three of their games by 17-plus points, so which team should you back with your Week 4 college football bets?

Another ranked vs. ranked matchup on Saturday will take place in Indiana when No. 9 Notre Dame hosts No. 6 Ohio State. The Fighting Irish are unbeaten through their first four games, but they are 3-point home underdogs in the Week 4 college football spreads. Before locking in any Week 4 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Top college football predictions for Week 4

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: Baylor (+14.5) easily stays within the spread against No. 3 Texas in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at McLane Stadium. Texas showed signs of a letdown performance against Wyoming last week, failing to cover the 31-point spread in its 31-10 win over Wyoming. The Longhorns were tied with the Cowboys entering the fourth quarter, as quarterback Quinn Ewers completed just 11 of 21 passes for 131 yards.

Baylor has already faced one top-15 team at home this season, playing a close game against No. 12 Utah two weeks ago. The Bears held a 13-6 lead entering the fourth quarter of that game, and they cruised to a 30-7 win over Long Island University last week. They have covered the spread at an 8-2-1 clip in their last 11 games as underdogs, and they are covering in well over 60% of the model's latest simulations.

Another prediction: Arkansas (+18) plays a competitive road game at No. 12 LSU on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. LSU will have trouble pulling away against an Arkansas offense that has scored at least 28 points in all three of its games this season. Quarterback KJ Jefferson has completed 55 of 77 passes for 629 yards, six touchdowns and just one interception while rushing for 80 yards and another score.

Junior running back AJ Green is averaging 6.8 yards per carry, racking up 190 yards and two touchdowns on 28 attempts. LSU took advantage of a rough performance from Mississippi State's offense last week, but the Tigers are unlikely to have the same success this week. SportsLine's model has Jefferson accounting for nearly 250 yards and two touchdowns in the latest simulations, which is a big reason why the Razorbacks are covering the spread 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for Week 4 top games

Thursday, Sept. 21

Georgia State at Coastal Carolina (-6.5, 62.5)

Friday, Sept. 22

Wisconsin at Purdue (+7, 54.5)

NC State at Virginia (+9.5, 45.5)

Boise State at San Diego State (+7, 45.5)

Air Force at San Jose State (+3.5, 47)

Saturday, Sept. 23

Oklahoma at Cincinnati (+14, 60.5)

Florida State at Clemson (+1.5, 55)

Ole Miss at Alabama (-7, 55)

UCLA at Utah (-5, 51.5)

Colorado at Oregon (-20.5, 72)

Arkansas at LSU (-18, 55.5)

Ohio State at Notre Dame (+3, 54)

Iowa at Penn State (-14.5, 41.5)

Texas at Baylor (+14.5, 51.5)

North Carolina at Pittsburgh (+7, 50)