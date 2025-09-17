The Week 4 college football schedule has a bit of everything for any bettor looking to make Week 4 college football picks. There are ranked matchups such as No. 11 Oklahoma vs. No. 22 Auburn (+6.5) and No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 19 Indiana (-4.5). You can also find in-state rivalry matchups like No. 4 Miami vs. Florida (+7.5) and No. 6 Oregon vs. Oregon State (+35.5).

Having options is the perfect setup to making college football picks, no matter the type of matchup you prefer to wager on. Which of the Week 4 college football lines are the ones you should target? Before locking in any Week 4 college football picks, be sure to see the latest Week 4 college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football spread picks, and is a profitable 32-20 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds and Week 4 college football betting lines on the spread, money line, and over/under.

Top college football predictions for Week 4

One of the college football picks the model is high on during Week 4: Bill Belichick and North Carolina (+6.5, 47.5) cover versus UCF in a 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday kickoff. UNC has gotten better each week since dropping its opener as it then beat Charlotte by 17 points in Week 2 before blowing out Richmond by 35 points last Saturday. The Heels covered in both games, while UCF's last two weeks have consisted of a bye and a non-FBS opponent. The Knights haven't fully embraced the role of a favorite as they are just 3-7 ATS when favored since the start of 2024. UNC is projected to cover well over 60% of the time, per the model. See which other picks the model likes here.

Another prediction: USC (-18.5, 56.5) covers at home versus Michigan State at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday in more than 60% of simulations. The USC offense has been everything Lincoln Riley has imagined as the Trojans top FBS in points scored, yards gained and yards per play. Quarterback Jayden Maiava has eight total touchdowns with no picks, and the USC defense is also holding opponents to just 2.9 yards per rush. As for the Spartans, they are 0-3 versus the spread this season and have been among the worst teams in covering dating back to last year. Michigan State is 3-11-1 ATS since the start of 2024, which is the worst mark in the Big Ten. The model calls for the Trojans to win by more than three touchdowns, and it says the Over hits in more than 50% of simulations. See the rest of the model's picks here.

How to make college football picks for Week 4

Week 4 college football odds for notable games

(odds subject to change)

Thursday, Sept. 18

Rice vs. Charlotte (+3, 44.5)

Friday, Sept 19

Iowa vs. Rutgers (+3.5, 45.5)

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa (+12.5, 54.5)

Saturday, Sept 20

Arkansas vs. Memphis (+7.5, 62.5)

SMU vs. TCU (-7, 64.5)

Oregon State vs. Oregon (-35.5, 55.5)

North Carolina vs. UCF (-6.5, 48.5)

Auburn vs. Oklahoma (-6.5, 48.5)

Purdue vs. Notre Dame (-24.5, 54.5)

Michigan vs. Nebraska (+2.5, 45.5)

South Carolina vs. Missouri (-11, 47.5)

Florida vs. Miami (-7.5, 50.5)

Illinois vs. Indiana (-4.5, 52.5)

Michigan State vs. USC (-18.5, 56.5)