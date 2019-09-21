College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 4: Proven computer model loving Alabama, Florida

When the College Football Playoff rolls around, Week 4 of the regular season may be the turning point for several teams. That's because multiple contenders potentially have make-or-break matchups on Saturday, like No. 7 Notre Dame going to No. 3 Georgia as a 14.5-point underdog in the latest Week 4 college football odds. The Irish made the playoff last year, but were crushed 30-3 by Clemson. If they want the benefit of the doubt this year, they'll have to show they can compete with elite teams like Georgia despite facing one of the largest college football lines of the week involving a ranked team. Elsewhere, No. 11 Michigan (+3.5) needs to make a statement against No. 13 Wisconsin after the Wolverines looked sluggish against Middle Tennessee State and Army. The 3.5-point line is one of the tightest college football spreads of the week. Before locking in any Week 4 college football picks on potentially season-defining games or searching through the schedule looking for value, you'll want to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football spread picks.

The model enters Week 4 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 30-10 run on its top-rated picks. It also called Kentucky (+9.5) covering against No. 9 Florida and No. 5 Oklahoma (-23.5) covering against UCLA in Week 3. Anybody who has been following it is way up. Now, its Week 4 college football predictions are in.

One of the Week 4 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 9 Florida (-14) covers at home against Tennessee despite losing quarterback Feleipe Franks (ankle) for the season last week.

The Gators have survived tough matchups against Miami (Fla.) and Kentucky thus far, but will now to have to turn to Kyle Trask at quarterback after Franks' injury. The junior was, however, impressive in relief against Kentucky, completing 9 of 13 passes for 126 yards and adding a rushing touchdown to help lead a Florida comeback.

The model projects that Trask will throw for over 200 yards against a struggling Tennessee squad that has already dropped games to Georgia State and BYU this season. And Florida has owned this series recently, winning 13 of its last 14 against the Vols with eight of those wins coming by double-digits. The Gators gets the cover in over 50 percent of simulations, so confidently lock them in as one of your top Week 4 college football picks.

Another one of the 2019 Week 4 college football predictions from the model: No. 2 Alabama covers a 39-point spread against Southern Mississippi in a noon ET kickoff from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama is no stranger to large college football spreads and has had mixed success against them this year. The Tide covered as 33.5-point favorites against Duke, but fell just short against New Mexico State (+55) and South Carolina (+25.5).

But the model is high on Alabama against a Southern Miss squad that was already hammered 38-15 by Mississippi State this season. Alabama should provide a substantially tougher challenge, and the model projects that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will throw for 350 yards in a win that covers the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations. The over (61.5) also clears almost 70 percent of the time.

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 4, including the huge SEC showdown between No. 8 Auburn and No. 17 Texas A&M on CBS, and is calling for a top national title contender to go down hard this weekend. You should see its college football picks before locking in any selections of your own.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 4? And which national title contender goes down hard? Check out the latest Week 4 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,500 in profit over the past four seasons.

Florida International at Louisiana Tech (-7.5, 51.5)

Utah at USC (+4, 51.5)

Air Force at Boise State (-8, 55)

Michigan State at Northwestern (+9.5, 38.5)

Michigan at Wisconsin (-3, 43)

California at Ole Miss (-2, 41.5)

Tennessee at Florida (-14, 49)

Southern Mississippi at Alabama (-39, 61.5)

LSU at Vanderbilt (+23.5, 62.5)

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio State (-39, 58)

UCF at Pittsburgh (+12, 61)

Washington at BYU (+6, 50)

Auburn at Texas A&M (-4, 48)

Notre Dame at Georgia (-14.5, 58)

SMU at TCU (-9.5, 55.5)

Central Michigan at Miami (Fla.) (-30.5, 51)

Kentucky at Mississippi State (-6, 48.5)

South Carolina at Missouri (-9.5, 63.5)

Oregon at Stanford (+10.5, 58.5)

Charlotte at Clemson (-41.5, 62.5)

Oklahoma State at Texas (-5.5, 73)

Nebraska at Illinois (+13.5, 63)

Colorado at Arizona State (-7.5, 49.5)

UCLA at Washington State (-18.5, 57)