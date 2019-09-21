College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 4: Proven computer model loving Colorado, Florida

There are college football lines of all sizes in Week 4, and the nation's top two teams have a pair of eye-popping spreads to cover. No. 1 Clemson is a whopping 41.5-point favorite against Charlotte as quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks to straighten out in his issues throwing interceptions after he's tossed five of them through three games. No. 2 Alabama, meanwhile, is laying 38.5 points against Southern Miss, one of the largest college football spreads we'll see all season. The Tide covered against Duke in Week 1, but have failed to do so the past two weeks. The latest Week 4 college football odds also favor No. 6 Ohio State by 38.5 points against Miami (Ohio). Before laying down any Week 4 college football picks on multi-touchdown spreads in one of those games, or setting your sights on a potentially tighter matchup like No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 13 Wisconsin (-3.5), listen to the college football predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football spread picks.

The model enters Week 4 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 30-10 run on its top-rated picks. It also called Kentucky (+9.5) covering against No. 9 Florida and No. 5 Oklahoma (-23.5) covering against UCLA in Week 3. Anybody who has been following it is way up. Now, its Week 4 college football predictions are in.

One of the Week 4 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 9 Florida (-14) covers at home against Tennessee despite losing quarterback Feleipe Franks (ankle) for the season last week.

The Gators have survived tough matchups against Miami (Fla.) and Kentucky thus far, but will now to have to turn to Kyle Trask at quarterback after Franks' injury. The junior was, however, impressive in relief against Kentucky, completing 9 of 13 passes for 126 yards and adding a rushing touchdown to help lead a Florida comeback.

The model projects that Trask will throw for over 200 yards against a struggling Tennessee squad that has already dropped games to Georgia State and BYU this season. And Florida has owned this series recently, winning 13 of its last 14 against the Vols with eight of those wins coming by double-digits. The Gators gets the cover in over 50 percent of simulations, so confidently lock them in as one of your top Week 4 college football picks.

Another one of the 2019 Week 4 college football predictions from the model: Colorado stays within the 7.5-point spread against No. 24 Arizona State in a 10 p.m. ET kickoff at Sun Devil Stadium.

The Sun Devils have been one of the top defensive squads in Division I football, only giving up seven points per game, good for second in the nation in scoring defense. And they just stunned Michigan State on the road in Week 2, 10-7.

But the model projects that veteran Colorado quarterback Steven Montez will challenge them in this Pac-12 showdown. The simulations have Montez going for over 300 yards and two touchdowns as the Buffaloes cover well over half the time. Colorado's ground game also generates almost 150 yards. The over (48.5), meanwhile, hits in more than 60 percent of simulations.

Michigan State at Northwestern (+9.5, 38.5)

Michigan at Wisconsin (-3, 43)

California at Ole Miss (-2, 41.5)

Tennessee at Florida (-14, 49)

Southern Mississippi at Alabama (-39, 61.5)

LSU at Vanderbilt (+23.5, 62.5)

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio State (-39, 58)

UCF at Pittsburgh (+12, 61)

Washington at BYU (+6, 50)

Auburn at Texas A&M (-4, 48)

Notre Dame at Georgia (-14.5, 58)

SMU at TCU (-9.5, 55.5)

Central Michigan at Miami (Fla.) (-30.5, 51)

Kentucky at Mississippi State (-6, 48.5)

South Carolina at Missouri (-9.5, 63.5)

Oregon at Stanford (+10.5, 58.5)

Charlotte at Clemson (-41.5, 62.5)

Oklahoma State at Texas (-5.5, 73)

Nebraska at Illinois (+13.5, 63)

Colorado at Arizona State (-7.5, 49.5)

UCLA at Washington State (-18.5, 57)