College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 4: Proven computer model loving Florida, Illinois

Marquee matchups highlight the Week 4 college football schedule, one of which is in the Big Ten, as No. 11 Michigan travels to No. 13 Wisconsin at noon ET. The Wolverines are eager to put a near-miss OT victory against Army behind them, while the Badgers, who are field goal favorites in the latest Week 4 college football odds, have yet to allow a single score through two games and are averaging 55 points on offense. The Michigan vs. Wisconsin winner will have an early inside track in the Big Ten race. The SEC also has a de facto conference playoff game set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS when No. 8 Auburn visits No. 17 Texas A&M. The Aggies are four-point favorites in the current college football lines at home after thumping Louisiana-Monroe 62-3 for a successful rebound after losing to No 1 Clemson. Auburn, meanwhile, took care of Kent State 55-16, the Tigers' first lopsided win of the season. College football spreads and odds will continue to churn as weather forecasts become clearer and injury news is released. Before locking in any Week 4 college football picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

One of the Week 4 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 9 Florida (-14) covers at home against Tennessee despite losing quarterback Feleipe Franks (ankle) for the season last week.

The Gators have survived tough matchups against Miami (Fla.) and Kentucky thus far, but will now to have to turn to Kyle Trask at quarterback after Franks' injury. The junior was, however, impressive in relief against Kentucky, completing 9 of 13 passes for 126 yards and adding a rushing touchdown to help lead a Florida comeback.

The model projects that Trask will throw for over 200 yards against a struggling Tennessee squad that has already dropped games to Georgia State and BYU this season. And Florida has owned this series recently, winning 13 of its last 14 against the Vols with eight of those wins coming by double-digits. The Gators gets the cover in over 50 percent of simulations, so confidently lock them in as one of your top Week 4 college football picks.

Another one of the 2019 Week 4 college football predictions from the model: Nebraska (-13.5) defeats Illinois, but it'll be much closer than Vegas anticipates. In fact, the model is calling for just an eight-point win.

Nebraska is 2-1 so far this season, with home victories against South Alabama and Northern Illinois. On the road, however, the Cornhuskers dropped a 34-31 Week 2 decision at Colorado in overtime. Nebraska blew a 17-point lead against the Buffaloes and saw a potential game-tying field goal sail wide right.

Illinois is also 2-1, having beaten Akron and Connecticut in the first two games of the season before losing to Eastern Michigan 34-31 last weekend. The Illini had several chances to win down the stretch, but fell to a game-winning Eagles field goal at the buzzer. Quarterback Brandon Peters has sizzled in spots, passing for 687 yards and nine touchdowns against just two interceptions. SportsLine's model says the Fighting Illini cover in 60 percent of simulations.

