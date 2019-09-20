College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 4: Proven computer model loving Florida, Kansas

With a number of intriguing conference matchups highlighting the Week 4 college football schedule, there are several sizable spreads that bettors will need to navigate. Third-ranked Georgia is a 14.5-point home favorite against No. 7 Notre Dame, while No. 4 LSU is laying 23.5 against Vanderbilt on the road in its SEC opener, one of the largest college football lines of the week involving a ranked team. And in a Pac-12 showdown, No. 19 Washington State (-18.5) has a major edge over Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins, according to the latest Week 4 college football odds. In a season that has already seen massive upsets and college football spreads of all sizes, there's plenty of value on the board this week. Before locking in any Week 4 college football picks of your own, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football spread picks.

The model enters Week 4 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 30-10 run on its top-rated picks. It also called Kentucky (+9.5) covering against No. 9 Florida and No. 5 Oklahoma (-23.5) covering against UCLA in Week 3. Anybody who has been following it is way up. Now, its Week 4 college football predictions are in.

One of the Week 4 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 9 Florida (-14) covers at home against Tennessee despite losing quarterback Feleipe Franks (ankle) for the season last week.

The Gators have survived tough matchups against Miami (Fla.) and Kentucky thus far, but will now to have to turn to Kyle Trask at quarterback after Franks' injury. The junior was, however, impressive in relief against Kentucky, completing 9 of 13 passes for 126 yards and adding a rushing touchdown to help lead a Florida comeback.

The model projects that Trask will throw for over 200 yards against a struggling Tennessee squad that has already dropped games to Georgia State and BYU this season. And Florida has owned this series recently, winning 13 of its last 14 against the Vols with eight of those wins coming by double-digits. The Gators gets the cover in over 50 percent of simulations, so confidently lock them in as one of your top Week 4 college football picks.

Another one of the 2019 Week 4 college football predictions from the model: Kansas (+4) stays within the spread at home against the West Virginia Mountaineers in a 4:30 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday.

Kansas is coming off an extremely impressive 48-24 road victory over Boston College, a game in which the Jayhawks entered as 18-point underdogs. It was Kansas' first road victory against a Power Five program in 11 years. The Jayhawks' ground game was instrumental in Friday's victory, as both Khalil Herbert and Pooka Williams Jr. rushed for over 100 yards and a touchdown.

Les Miles and the Jayhawks will look to keep that momentum going this week at home against the Mountaineers, who lost to Missouri, 38-7, in their first road game of the season. The model says Kansas covers the spread in nearly 60 percent of simulations on Saturday thanks to another strong performance from the Jayhawks' ground game.

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 4, including the huge SEC showdown between No. 8 Auburn and No. 17 Texas A&M on CBS, and is calling for a top national title contender to go down hard this weekend. You should see its college football picks before locking in any selections of your own.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 4? And which national title contender goes down hard? Check out the latest Week 4 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,500 in profit over the past four seasons.

Florida International at Louisiana Tech (-7.5, 51.5)

Utah at USC (+4, 51.5)

Air Force at Boise State (-8, 55)

Michigan State at Northwestern (+9.5, 38.5)

Michigan at Wisconsin (-3, 43)

California at Ole Miss (-2, 41.5)

Tennessee at Florida (-14, 49)

Southern Mississippi at Alabama (-39, 61.5)

LSU at Vanderbilt (+23.5, 62.5)

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio State (-39, 58)

UCF at Pittsburgh (+12, 61)

Washington at BYU (+6, 50)

Auburn at Texas A&M (-4, 48)

Notre Dame at Georgia (-14.5, 58)

SMU at TCU (-9.5, 55.5)

Central Michigan at Miami (Fla.) (-30.5, 51)

Kentucky at Mississippi State (-6, 48.5)

South Carolina at Missouri (-9.5, 63.5)

Oregon at Stanford (+10.5, 58.5)

Charlotte at Clemson (-41.5, 62.5)

Oklahoma State at Texas (-5.5, 73)

Nebraska at Illinois (+13.5, 63)

Colorado at Arizona State (-7.5, 49.5)

UCLA at Washington State (-18.5, 57)