College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 4: Proven computer model loving Florida, UCF

Week 4 of the college football schedule is the start of conference play for many teams. Eleventh-ranked Michigan (+3.5) opens Big Ten play on the road against Jonathan Taylor and the Wisconsin Badgers in a game featuring one of the tightest college football spreads of the week. The Wolverines are 12-2 in their last 14 games, but just 1-5 against the spread in their last six games on the road. Meanwhile, No. 8 Auburn (+4) also begins conference play with a tough road matchup at Texas A&M. The Tigers have been extremely impressive thus far this season, outscoring their opponents 79-22 in their last two games. However, the Tigers have won just four of their last 18 games as an underdog. The latest Week 4 college football odds also list No. 16 Oregon as a 10.5-point favorite on the road against Stanford, who's 13-2 in its last 15 games at home. College football lines of all sizes exist this week between conference teams, and there's plenty at stake. Before you make your Week 4 college football picks, scope out the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

One of the Week 4 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 9 Florida (-14) covers at home against Tennessee despite losing quarterback Feleipe Franks (ankle) for the season last week.

The Gators have survived tough matchups against Miami (Fla.) and Kentucky thus far, but will now to have to turn to Kyle Trask at quarterback after Franks' injury. The junior was, however, impressive in relief against Kentucky, completing 9 of 13 passes for 126 yards and adding a rushing touchdown to help lead a Florida comeback.

The model projects that Trask will throw for over 200 yards against a struggling Tennessee squad that has already dropped games to Georgia State and BYU this season. And Florida has owned this series recently, winning 13 of its last 14 against the Vols with eight of those wins coming by double-digits. The Gators gets the cover in over 50 percent of simulations, so confidently lock them in as one of your top Week 4 college football picks.

Another one of the 2019 Week 4 college football predictions from the model: Central Florida (-12) covers against Pittsburgh in a 3:30 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday at Heinz Field.

UCF's offense has exploded out of the gates, scoring 155 points through its first three games. The Knights are averaging over 50 points per game thus far this season and are fresh off a dominant 45-27 victory over Stanford. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 347 yards and four touchdowns, while running back Greg McCrae racked up 109 yards and a score on the ground against the Cardinal.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh is coming off a 17-10 loss to rival Penn State, making it the second time the Panthers have failed to score more than 14 points this season. The model says UCF covers in over 60 percent of simulations on Saturday thanks to another strong performance from the Knights' aerial attack.

Houston at Tulane (-4.5, 56)

Florida International at Louisiana Tech (-7.5, 51.5)

Utah at USC (+4, 51.5)

Air Force at Boise State (-8, 55)

Michigan State at Northwestern (+9.5, 38.5)

Michigan at Wisconsin (-3.5, 43)

California at Ole Miss (-2, 41.5)

Tennessee at Florida (-14, 49)

Southern Mississippi at Alabama (-39, 61.5)

LSU at Vanderbilt (+23.5, 62.5)

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio State (-39, 58)

UCF at Pittsburgh (+12, 61)

Washington at BYU (+6, 50)

Auburn at Texas A&M (-4, 48)

SMU at TCU (-9.5, 55.5)

Central Michigan at Miami (Fla.) (-30.5, 51)

Kentucky at Mississippi State (-6, 48.5)

South Carolina at Missouri (-9.5, 63.5)

Oregon at Stanford (+10.5, 58.5)

Charlotte at Clemson (-41.5, 62.5)

Oklahoma State at Texas (-5.5, 73)

Nebraska at Illinois (+13, 63)

Colorado at Arizona State (-7.5, 49.5)

UCLA at Washington State (-18.5, 57)