A pair of double-digit favorites with title aspirations went down hard in Week 4 as Oklahoma fell to Kansas State and LSU dropped its opener to Mississippi State. Others such as Texas (vs. Texas Tech) and Texas A&M (vs. Vanderbilt) got huge scares. The Week 5 college football odds from William Hill are out and Alabama (-17.5) is a heavy favorite against Texas A&M, while Clemson (-28) has the four-score edge against Virginia.

One of the top Week 5 college football picks the model is recommending: Texas (-13 at William Hill) gets the win and the cover at home in a noon ET kickoff against TCU on Saturday. The Longhorns survived in a 63-56 shootout against Texas Tech in Week 4. TCU, meanwhile, fell at home against Iowa State.

SportsLine's model is calling for another big day for Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger. He accounts for over 300 total yards and three scores in the simulations. The Texas defense, however, performs better -- giving up fewer than 20 points, according to the model. Texas gets the cover in well over 50 percent of simulations, making it a great choice for Week 5 college football bets.

Another one of the top Week 5 college football predictions from the model: Missouri (+10) keeps it within the spread in Knoxville as it takes on Tennessee at noon ET on Saturday. The Tigers fell 38-19 in Eli Drinkwitz's debut against Alabama. There were some positives, however, such as quarterback Shawn Robinson completing 76 percent of his passes.

Tennessee held off South Carolina 31-27 last week, but got uneven play from quarterback Jarrett Guarantano. The model is calling for barely over 200 yards of passing for Guarantano, while Robinson accounts for almost 250 yards, as Missouri makes this a one-score game that stays within the spread almost 70 percent of the time.

Louisiana Tech at BYU (-24)

TCU at Texas (-13)

South Carolina at Florida (-18)

Missouri at Tennessee (-10)

Baylor at West Virginia (+3)

NC State at Pittsburgh (-13.5)

North Carolina at Boston College (+11)

Memphis at SMU (+1.5)

Texas Tech at Kansas State (-3.5)

Oklahoma State at Kansas (+21.5)

Texas A&M at Alabama (-17.5)

Virginia Tech at Duke (+10.5)

Ole Miss at Kentucky (-6.5)

Navy at Air Force (+5.5)

Oklahoma at Iowa State (+8.5)

Tulsa at UCF (-21)

Auburn at Georgia (-7)

LSU at Vanderbilt (+20)

Arkansas at Mississippi State (-17)

Virginia at Clemson (-28)