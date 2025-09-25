Those looking to make Week 5 college football picks will have no shortage of quality games to choose from, including a pair of ranked matchups in both the Big Ten and SEC. With the former, Penn State vs. Oregon sees a pair of top-10 ranked squads facing off, with the Nittany Lions favored by 3.5 points in the latest Week 5 college football odds. Also USC vs. Illinois (+6.5) will see the Illini looking to bounce back after a 53-point loss to Indiana last Saturday.

In the SEC, Week 5 college football bets figure to center on LSU vs. Ole Miss (-1.5), where the 13th-ranked Rebels are favored over the No. 4 Tigers, and Alabama vs. Georgia (-3). Either of these could be potential previews of the SEC Championship Game and/or a the College Football Playoff matchup. This week's schedule also features several larger college football spreads, including Oklahoma State (+20.5) against Baylor as the Cowboys move on following the firing of Mike Gundy on Tuesday. Before locking in any Week 5 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest Week 5 college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football spread picks, and is a profitable 35-22 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

One of the college football picks the model is high on during Week 5: Washington (+8, 52.5) covers versus No. 1 Ohio State in a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. The Buckeyes are coming off a bye, and the team was a little lackluster in 2024 following its early bye weeks. OSU failed to cover in either contest following its two regular season byes last year, including narrowly beating Nebraska by four points, despite being favored by 25.5 points. As for the Huskies, they're also 3-0 on the season and coming off a 35-point road victory in a rivalry game with Washington State. Washington's 55.7 points per game are second-most in FBS as it should be able to stick with an Ohio State team that's allowing over 100 rushing yards per game, despite facing just one Power 4 team. The model has Washington covering nearly 60% of the time. See which other picks the model likes here.

Another prediction: No. 9 Texas A&M (-6.5, 52.5) covers against Auburn well over 50% of the time at Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Auburn fell out of the Top 25 following its defeat to Oklahoma, while the Aggies had a bye last Saturday, following their upset of then-No. 8 Notre Dame. The Tigers struggled containing QB John Mateer of OU, as he had 300 total yards, with touchdowns both thru the air on the ground, so Auburn should equally struggle with A&M's Marcel Reed. The quarterback has a 9:1 TD:INT and is averaging nearly 50 rushing yards per game. Add in that just two teams in the nation have allowed more sacks than Auburn, and just 10 FBS teams average more penalties, and the Tigers have several issues that A&M can exploit. SportsLine's model also predicts the Over hitting more than 50% of the time. See the rest of the model's picks here.

Thursday, Sept. 25

Army vs. East Carolina (-4, 53.5)

Friday, Sept. 26

Florida State vs. Virginia (+7, 59.5)

TCU vs. Arizona State (-3, 54.5)

Houston vs. Oregon State (+13.5, 47.5)

Saturday, Sept 27

Notre Dame vs. Arkansas (+4.5, 64.5)

USC vs. Illinois (+6.5, 60.5)

Utah vs. West Virginia (+12.5, 47.5)

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State (+20.5, 57.5)

LSU vs. Ole Miss (-1.5, 54.5)

Auburn vs. Texas A&M (-6.5, 52.5)

Ohio State vs. Washington (+8, 52.5)

Cal vs. Boston College (-6.5, 51.5)

Oregon vs. Penn State (-3.5, 51.5)

Alabama vs. Georgia (-3, 52.5)