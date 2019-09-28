College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 5: Advanced computer model loving Ohio State, Purdue

Marquee programs will be put to the test during the Week 5 college football schedule. And as kickoffs approach, college football lines will continue to move. Undefeated and rolling under new coach Ryan Day, No. 5 Ohio State heads to Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium to face Nebraska at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Buckeyes sport one of the top-scoring offenses in college football through four weeks, averaging 53.5 points per game. Quarterback Justin Fields, last year riding the bench behind Jake Fromm at Georgia, has thrown for 880 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. The Buckeyes boast a balanced offense, as running back J.K. Dobbins has rushed for 477 yards and five scores. Nebraska loves to throw the ball, with quarterback Adrian Martinez piling up 1,052 yards and seven touchdowns. Ohio State is laying 17 points in the latest college football odds for Week 5, but will the Buckeyes cover? At more than two touchdowns, it's one of the largest college football spreads involving a ranked team. Before you lock in any Week 5 college football picks on that clash or any other game, be sure to review the current college football predictions from the battle-tested SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $5,310 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football against the spread picks.

The model enters Week 5 of the 2019 college football season on a roll, going a blistering 42-18 on its top-rated picks. It also called Notre Dame (+16) covering against Georgia and Auburn (+4) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games in Week 4. Anybody who has been following it is way up. Now, its Week 5 college football predictions are in.

One of the Week 5 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 5 Ohio State (-17) covers on the road against Nebraska. The Cornhuskers are 3-1 straight-up, but just 1-3 against the spread. And they've struggled against Power Five competition, dropping a Week 2 game to Colorado and then being pushed to the brink by Illinois in Week 4. In both games, Nebraska's defense gave up at least 31 points.

The model predicts that Ohio State's high-flying offense, led by Heisman contender Justin Fields at quarterback, will exploit that unit. The Buckeyes are averaging a whopping 53.5 points per game, good for the third in the nation. And the simulation is calling for 350 yards of total offense and four touchdowns for Fields as the Buckeyes cover in almost 60 percent of simulations, so confidently lock them in as one of your top Week 5 college football picks.

Another one of the 2019 Week 5 college football predictions from the model: Purdue (+1.5) stays within the spread against unbeaten Minnesota at home.

Purdue is just 1-2 this season, dropping decisions to Nevada and TCU but beating Vanderbilt 42-24. The Boilermakers are moving the ball effectively through the air, as quarterback Elijah Sindelar has passed for 932 yards and nine touchdowns against three interceptions. Rondale Moore has been Sindelar's primary target, catching 27 passes for 369 yards and two scores. Purdue is 8-2 straight up in its last 10 games at home against Minnesota, and 4-1 against the spread in its last five games against any opponent in September.

The model says Purdue covers the spread 65 percent of the time. You can also back the over (53.5), which hits in almost 55 percent of simulations.

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 5, including the top 25 showdown between No. 10 Notre Dame and No. 18 Virginia, and is calling for a top national title contender to get a huge scare this weekend. You should see its college football picks before locking in any selections of your own.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 5? And which national title contender gets a huge scare? Check out the latest Week 5 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $5,300 in profit over the past four seasons.

Northwestern at Wisconsin (-24.5, 46.5)

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (+23.5, 59.5)

Texas Tech at Oklahoma (-27, 70.5)

USC at Washington (-10.5, 61)

Virginia at Notre Dame (-12.5, 48.5)

Wake Forest at Boston College (+6.5, 69)

Clemson at North Carolina (+27, 60)

Ole Miss at Alabama (-38, 61)

Minnesota at Purdue (+1.5, 53.5)

Iowa State at Baylor (+3, 55.5)

Indiana at Michigan State (-14, 44)

Mississippi State at Auburn (-10.5, 47)

Kansas State at Oklahoma State (-4.5, 60.5)

Stanford at Oregon State (+4.5, 57.5)

Ohio State at Nebraska (+17, 66.5)

Washington State at Utah (-5.5, 57)

UCLA at Arizona (-6.5, 71)