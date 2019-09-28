College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 5: Advanced computer model loving Ohio State, Vanderbilt

Fresh off a loss to No. 3 Georgia, the 10th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish won't have any time to feel sorry for themselves since they enter Week 5 of the 2019 college football schedule with a battle brewing against the No. 18 Virginia Cavaliers. If there's a path for Notre Dame to make the College Football Playoff, it requires them to dominate the remaining ranked opponents on their schedule: Virginia, No. 21 USC and No. 20 Michigan. On Saturday, they'll have to contend with dynamic Virginia starting quarterback Bryce Perkins, but they're still listed as 12.5-point favorites with the total at 48.5 in the latest Week 5 college football odds. Meanwhile, No. 8 Wisconsin will look to build on its destruction of Michigan last week as a 24.5-point favorite over Northwestern, one of the largest college football lines of the week. Before you make any Week 5 college football picks and predictions, see what the advanced computer model at SportsLine has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $5,310 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football against the spread picks.

The model enters Week 5 of the 2019 college football season on a roll, going a blistering 42-18 on its top-rated picks. It also called Notre Dame (+16) covering against Georgia and Auburn (+4) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games in Week 4. Anybody who has been following it is way up. Now, its Week 5 college football predictions are in.

One of the Week 5 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 5 Ohio State (-17) covers on the road against Nebraska. The Cornhuskers are 3-1 straight-up, but just 1-3 against the spread. And they've struggled against Power Five competition, dropping a Week 2 game to Colorado and then being pushed to the brink by Illinois in Week 4. In both games, Nebraska's defense gave up at least 31 points.

The model predicts that Ohio State's high-flying offense, led by Heisman contender Justin Fields at quarterback, will exploit that unit. The Buckeyes are averaging a whopping 53.5 points per game, good for the third in the nation. And the simulation is calling for 350 yards of total offense and four touchdowns for Fields as the Buckeyes cover in almost 60 percent of simulations, so confidently lock them in as one of your top Week 5 college football picks.

Another one of the 2019 Week 5 college football predictions from the model: Vanderbilt covers as a 6.5-point favorite over Northern Illinois at home in Nashville.

The Commodores began their season with a trio of tough matchups against Georgia at home, at Purdue and against LSU at home, losing by a combined 70 points and failing to cover the spread in all three contests. However, playing two of the top four teams in the nation in your own building and visiting a Power Five Purdue squad with one of the most dynamic players in the nation, Rondale Moore, is a brutal task.

Northern Illinois has played a tough schedule of its own, beating FCS Illinois State before losing to Utah and Nebraska on the road. However, with the talent advantage finally on Vanderbilt's side, Derek Mason's group should be the team with the better chance of resetting. Look for the Commodores to establish running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn (327 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns) early, which is a major reason why the model has Vanderbilt covering in over 70 percent of simulations, with the under (51.5) also hitting more than 70 percent of the time.

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 5, including the top 25 showdown between No. 10 Notre Dame and No. 18 Virginia, and is calling for a top national title contender to get a huge scare this weekend. You should see its college football picks before locking in any selections of your own.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 5? And which national title contender gets a huge scare? Check out the latest Week 5 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $5,300 in profit over the past four seasons.

Navy at Memphis (-11, 53.5)

Duke at Virginia Tech (-3, 53)

Penn State at Maryland (+6.5, 62)

San Jose St. at Air Force (-19, 56.5)

Arizona St. at California (-4.5, 42)

Northwestern at Wisconsin (-24.5, 46.5)

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (+23.5, 59.5)

Texas Tech at Oklahoma (-27, 70.5)

USC at Washington (-10.5, 61)

Virginia at Notre Dame (-12.5, 48.5)

Wake Forest at Boston College (+6.5, 69)

Clemson at North Carolina (+27, 60)

Ole Miss at Alabama (-38, 61)

Minnesota at Purdue (+1.5, 53.5)

Iowa State at Baylor (+3, 55.5)

Indiana at Michigan State (-14, 44)

Mississippi State at Auburn (-10.5, 47)

Kansas State at Oklahoma State (-4.5, 60.5)

Stanford at Oregon State (+4.5, 57.5)

Ohio State at Nebraska (+17, 66.5)

Washington State at Utah (-5.5, 57)

UCLA at Arizona (-6.5, 71)