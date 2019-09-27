College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 5: Proven computer model loving Ohio State, Arizona

The latest Week 5 college football odds show several teams looking to bounce back from tough Week 4 results as heavy favorites. No. 20 Michigan, coming off an embarrassing 35-14 loss to Wisconsin, is favored by 27.5 against Rutgers, according to the latest Week 5 college football lines. Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson (shoulder) is probable to play in that Big Ten matchup, which boasts one of the largest college football spreads of the week. No. 23 Texas A&M will look to stay in the SEC West conversation as the Aggies take on Arkansas as 23.5-point favorites following their loss to Auburn last week. And No. 10 Notre Dame, following a tight loss to Georgia, will look to stay in the College Football Playoff conversation as a 12.5-point favorite against No. 18 Virginia according to the current college football odds for Week 5. Before locking in your Week 5 college football picks, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $5,310 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football against the spread picks.

The model enters Week 5 of the 2019 college football season on a roll, going a blistering 42-18 on its top-rated picks. It also called Notre Dame (+16) covering against Georgia and Auburn (+4) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games in Week 4. Anybody who has been following it is way up. Now, its Week 5 college football predictions are in.

One of the Week 5 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 5 Ohio State (-17) covers on the road against Nebraska. The Cornhuskers are 3-1 straight-up, but just 1-3 against the spread. And they've struggled against Power Five competition, dropping a Week 2 game to Colorado and then being pushed to the brink by Illinois in Week 4. In both games, Nebraska's defense gave up at least 31 points.

The model predicts that Ohio State's high-flying offense, led by Heisman contender Justin Fields at quarterback, will exploit that unit. The Buckeyes are averaging a whopping 53.5 points per game, good for the third in the nation. And the simulation is calling for 350 yards of total offense and four touchdowns for Fields as the Buckeyes cover in almost 60 percent of simulations, so confidently lock them in as one of your top Week 5 college football picks.

Another one of the 2019 Week 5 college football predictions from the model: Arizona (-6.5) covers the spread at home against UCLA in a 10:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

The Wildcats have responded well after falling to Hawaii in their season-opener, knocking off Northern Arizona and Texas Tech. Normally known for their offense with quarterback Khalil Tate, it was the defense that stepped up in a big way against the Red Raiders, holding that powerful offense to just two touchdowns in the 28-14 win.

The Bruins won a wild shootout at Washington State 67-63 last week, but they've dropped their other three games by an average of over 30 points. They're also just 1-3 against the spread this year. The model predicts that Tate piles up well over 300 yards of total offense as the Wildcats cover in over 60 percent of simulations. The under (71) also has plenty of value in this Pac-12 after dark showdown because that side of the total hits 60 percent of the time.

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 5, including the top 25 showdown between No. 10 Notre Dame and No. 18 Virginia, and is calling for a top national title contender to get a huge scare this weekend. You should see its college football picks before locking in any selections of your own.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 5? And which national title contender gets a huge scare? Check out the latest Week 5 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $5,300 in profit over the past four seasons.

Navy at Memphis (-11, 53.5)

Duke at Virginia Tech (-3, 53)

Penn State at Maryland (+6.5, 62)

San Jose St. at Air Force (-19, 56.5)

Arizona St. at California (-4.5, 42)

Northwestern at Wisconsin (-24.5, 46.5)

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (+23.5, 59.5)

Texas Tech at Oklahoma (-27, 70.5)

USC at Washington (-10.5, 61)

Virginia at Notre Dame (-12.5, 48.5)

Wake Forest at Boston College (+6.5, 69)

Clemson at North Carolina (+27, 60)

Ole Miss at Alabama (-38, 61)

Minnesota at Purdue (+1.5, 53.5)

Iowa State at Baylor (+3, 55.5)

Indiana at Michigan State (-14, 44)

Mississippi State at Auburn (-10.5, 47)

Kansas State at Oklahoma State (-4.5, 60.5)

Stanford at Oregon State (+4.5, 57.5)

Ohio State at Nebraska (+17, 66.5)

Washington State at Utah (-5.5, 57)

UCLA at Arizona (-6.5, 71)