College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 5: Proven computer model loving Ohio State, Iowa State

The Clemson Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide are the top two college football programs in the nation, having split the last four College Football Playoff titles and sitting at No. 1 and No. 2 in the AP Top 25, respectively. However, the Georgia Bulldogs made a major statement last week with a 23-16 win over Notre Dame. The No. 3 Bulldogs get a bye this week, while Clemson and Alabama both take on conference foes, as the Tigers visit the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Crimson Tide host the Ole Miss Rebels. Both are laying multiple touchdowns in the latest Week 5 college football odds, with Clemson listed as a 25.5-point road favorite and Alabama giving 34.5 at home.The teams boast two of the largest college football lines of Week 5. With so much at stake, you should see the Week 5 college football picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine to see if either team gets caught looking ahead to its open week. You can also see college football predictions for every other game.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $5,310 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football against the spread picks.

The model enters Week 5 of the 2019 college football season on a roll, going a blistering 42-18 on its top-rated picks. It also called Notre Dame (+16) covering against Georgia and Auburn (+4) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games in Week 4. Anybody who has been following it is way up. Now, its Week 5 college football predictions are in.

One of the Week 5 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 5 Ohio State (-17) covers on the road against Nebraska. The Cornhuskers are 3-1 straight-up, but just 1-3 against the spread. And they've struggled against Power Five competition, dropping a Week 2 game to Colorado and then being pushed to the brink by Illinois in Week 4. In both games, Nebraska's defense gave up at least 31 points.

The model predicts that Ohio State's high-flying offense, led by Heisman contender Justin Fields at quarterback, will exploit that unit. The Buckeyes are averaging a whopping 53.5 points per game, good for the third in the nation. And the simulation is calling for 350 yards of total offense and four touchdowns for Fields as the Buckeyes cover in almost 60 percent of simulations, so confidently lock them in as one of your top Week 5 college football picks.

Another one of the 2019 Week 5 college football predictions from the model: Iowa State goes to Baylor and covers comfortably as a 2.5-point favorite.

The Bears may be off to a 3-0 start, but they got there by beating on three under-equipped Texas schools, with wins over Stephen F. Austin, UTSA and Rice. The Owls even managed to take Baylor to the brink, getting the ball back with a chance to tie late despite trailing 21-3 at halftime.

Meanwhile, Iowa State is off to a 2-1 start, but looks like the more tested team, with its only loss coming to No. 14 Iowa by a final score of 18-17. Matt Campbell's offense is averaging 7.7 yards per play, with quarterback Brock Purdy completing 73.5 percent of his pass attempts. On defense, Iowa State defense has allowed just 4.4 yards per snap. That's why the model has the Cyclones covering nearly 70 percent of the time, with the under (56.5) hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations.

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 5, including the top 25 showdown between No. 10 Notre Dame and No. 18 Virginia, and is calling for a top national title contender to get a huge scare this weekend. You should see its college football picks before locking in any selections of your own.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 5? And which national title contender gets a huge scare? Check out the latest Week 5 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $5,300 in profit over the past four seasons.

Navy at Memphis (-11.5)

Duke at Virginia Tech (-2.5)

Penn State at Maryland (+7)

San Jose St. at Air Force (-20)

Arizona St. at California (-4.5)

Northwestern at Wisconsin (-23.5)

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (+22.5)

Texas Tech at Oklahoma (-24.5)

USC at Washington (-10)

Virginia at Notre Dame (-11)

Wake Forest at Boston College (+6.5)

Clemson at North Carolina (+25.5)

Ole Miss at Alabama (-34.5)

Iowa State at Baylor (+2.5)

Indiana at Michigan State (-14.5)

Mississippi State at Auburn (-10.5)

Kansas State at Oklahoma State (-4)

Stanford at Oregon State (+3)

Ohio State at Nebraska (+17)

Washington State at Utah (-6)

UCLA at Arizona (-7.5)