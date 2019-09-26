College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 5: Proven computer model loving Ohio State, Ole Miss

Top College Football Playoff contenders will look to continue building their cases in Week 5. One of the nation's hottest teams is No. 8 Wisconsin, and the Badgers, who knocked off then-No. 11 Michigan 35-14 last week, are going off as 24.5-point favorites against Northwestern in the latest Week 5 college football odds. At almost 25 points, it's one of the largest college football lines of the week involving a ranked team. No. 1 Clemson, meanwhile, has won its four games by an average of 32.3 points, and oddsmakers are expecting more of the same as Trevor Lawrence the Tigers are laying 27 against Mack Brown's North Carolina Tar Heels, who knocked off South Carolina and Miami, but then fell to Wake Forest and Appalachian State this season. College football odds will continue to fluctuate as kickoffs near. Before studying the dozens of lines this week and locking in any Week 5 college football picks, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $5,310 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football against the spread picks.

The model enters Week 5 of the 2019 college football season on a roll, going a blistering 42-18 on its top-rated picks. It also called Notre Dame (+16) covering against Georgia and Auburn (+4) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games in Week 4. Anybody who has been following it is way up. Now, its Week 5 college football predictions are in.

One of the Week 5 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 5 Ohio State (-17) covers on the road against Nebraska. The Cornhuskers are 3-1 straight-up, but just 1-3 against the spread. And they've struggled against Power Five competition, dropping a Week 2 game to Colorado and then being pushed to the brink by Illinois in Week 4. In both games, Nebraska's defense gave up at least 31 points.

The model predicts that Ohio State's high-flying offense, led by Heisman contender Justin Fields at quarterback, will exploit that unit. The Buckeyes are averaging a whopping 53.5 points per game, good for the third in the nation. And the simulation is calling for 350 yards of total offense and four touchdowns for Fields as the Buckeyes cover in almost 60 percent of simulations, so confidently lock them in as one of your top Week 5 college football picks.

Another one of the 2019 Week 5 college football predictions from the model: Ole Miss (+38) stays within the spread against No. 2 Alabama.

Alabama is no stranger to multi-touchdown spreads. The Tide covered against Southern Mississippi (+38.5) last week and against Duke (+33.5). They came up just short against South Carolina (+25.5) and New Mexico State (+55).

But the model says Vegas' spread is too large against an Ole Miss squad that battled No. 23 California to the final seconds last week and ultimately lost on a controversial call. The Rebels have played tough against Alabama several times recently, knocking the Tide off in 2014 and 2015, while losing by just five points in 2016. The model has Ole Miss covering in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the over (61) is a strong play too because that also hits well over 50 percent of the time.

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 5, including the top 25 showdown between No. 10 Notre Dame and No. 18 Virginia, and is calling for a top national title contender to get a huge scare this weekend. You should see its college football picks before locking in any selections of your own.

Week 5 college football odds:

Navy at Memphis (-11, 53.5)

Duke at Virginia Tech (-3, 53)

Penn State at Maryland (+6.5, 62)

San Jose St. at Air Force (-19, 56.5)

Arizona St. at California (-4.5, 42)

Northwestern at Wisconsin (-24.5, 46.5)

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (+23.5, 59.5)

Texas Tech at Oklahoma (-27, 70.5)

USC at Washington (-10.5, 61)

Virginia at Notre Dame (-12.5, 48.5)

Wake Forest at Boston College (+6.5, 69)

Clemson at North Carolina (+27, 60)

Ole Miss at Alabama (-38, 61)

Minnesota at Purdue (+1.5, 53.5)

Iowa State at Baylor (+3, 55.5)

Indiana at Michigan State (-14, 44)

Mississippi State at Auburn (-10.5, 47)

Kansas State at Oklahoma State (-4.5, 60.5)

Stanford at Oregon State (+4.5, 57.5)

Ohio State at Nebraska (+17, 66.5)

Washington State at Utah (-5.5, 57)

UCLA at Arizona (-6.5, 71)