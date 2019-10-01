College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 6: Computer model loving Georgia, LSU

No. 7 Auburn has been one of the biggest surprises through five weeks of the college football schedule. The Tigers had only moderate expectations after replacing quarterback Jarrett Stidham with freshman Bo Nix this season, yet they've rolled to an impressive 5-0 start that has included wins over Oregon, Texas A&M and Mississippi State. But in the ultra-competitive SEC, the Tigers still have plenty of work to do, and they'll be tested yet again as three-point road favorites against Florida in the latest Week 6 college football odds. The current Week 6 college football spreads also show undefeated No. 14 Iowa getting 4.5 points on the road against No. 19 Michigan, a team looking to get back in contention after a humiliating 35-14 loss to Wisconsin. With college football odds and lines sure to shift as the week progresses, you'll want to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model. They'll help you lock in Week 6 college football picks on those games or any others.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times

The model enters Week 6 of the 2019 college football season on a strong run, going 52-34 on its top-rated picks. It also called North Carolina (+27.5) covering with plenty of room to spare against Clemson and Ohio State (-17) easily covering against Nebraska last week.

One of the Week 6 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 3 Georgia (-25) covers on the road against Tennessee. The Bulldogs have rolled to a 4-0 start, beating Vanderbilt, Murray State and Arkansas State by a combined 148-23, and knocking off then-No. 7 Notre Dame in Week 4.

Against FBS competition this season, the Bulldogs are 2-1 against the spread, while the Vols have yet to win outright or cover. Georgia has dominated this matchup the past two seasons, winning by an average margin of 33.5 points. The model is calling for more of the same as quarterback Jake Fromm throws for 250 yards and helps the Bulldogs cover in more than 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the 2019 Week 6 college football predictions from the model: No. 5 LSU (-27) covers against Utah State at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers have one of the most impressive early-season resumes in the nation, as they've already knocked off a top-10 Texas squad on the road and then dropped a whopping 66 points on Vanderbilt in Nashville in Week 4.

Now coming off a bye, Heisman contender Joe Burrow is primed for more big numbers against a Utah State defense ranked ninth in the Mountain West against the pass, giving up an average of 263.5 yards per game through the air.

The model predicts that Burrow will throw for almost 350 yards and three touchdowns, while the Tigers hold explosive Aggies quarterback Jordan Love under 200 yards of total offense. LSU covers in well over 60 percent of simulations.

Georgia Southern at South Alabama (+11, 45)

Temple at East Carolina (+11.5, 46.5)

UCF at Cincinnati (+4.5, 60)

New Mexico at San Jose State (-7, 66.5)

Purdue at Penn State (-27.5, 55.5)

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech (+10, 63.5)

Kent State at Wisconsin (-37, 57.5)

Iowa at Michigan (-4.5, 48)

Oklahoma at Kansas (+35, 67)

TCU at Iowa State (-3.5, 45)

Utah State at LSU (-27, 70.5)

Texas at West Virginia (+11, 59)

Baylor at Kansas State (-2, 51.5)

Bowling Green at Notre Dame (-45, 60.5)

Auburn at Florida (+3, 47)

North Carolina at Georgia Tech (+10, 49.5)

Northwestern at Nebraska (-8, 50)

Georgia at Tennessee (+25, 51.5)

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss (-7, 61)

Michigan State at Ohio State (-20.5, 50)

Washington at Stanford (+14.5, 50)