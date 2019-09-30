College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 6: Computer model loving Georgia, Stanford

There's a new No. 1 in both major college football polls after Alabama jumped Clemson following a close call for the Tigers, who escaped with a 21-20 victory over North Carolina despite going off as 27.5-point favorites. Both teams are off in Week 6, likely tabling that debate for the time being. But there are several marquee matchups on tap for the Week 6 college football schedule like No. 7 Auburn traveling to The Swamp to take on No. 10 Florida in a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS. The latest Week 6 college football odds show the Tigers, coming off an impressive 56-23 win over Mississippi State, favored by 2.5 against the Gators. Elsewhere, the latest Week 6 college football spreads show No. 4 Ohio State favored by 20.5 points against No. 24 Michigan State as the Buckeyes continue to make their College Football Playoff case. Before studying the latest lines and locking in your Week 6 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $5,310 profit for $100 players on its top-rated college football against the spread picks.

The model enters Week 6 of the 2019 college football season on a strong run, going 52-34 on its top-rated picks. It also called North Carolina (+27.5) covering with plenty of room to spare against Clemson and Ohio State (-17) easily covering against Nebraska last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up. Now, its Week 6 college football predictions are in.

One of the Week 6 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 3 Georgia (-25) covers on the road against Tennessee. The Bulldogs have rolled to a 4-0 start, beating Vanderbilt, Murray State and Arkansas State by a combined 148-23, and knocking off then-No. 7 Notre Dame in Week 4.

Against FBS competition this season, the Bulldogs are 2-1 against the spread, while the Vols have yet to win outright or cover. Georgia has dominated this matchup the past two seasons, winning by an average margin of 33.5 points. The model is calling for more of the same as quarterback Jake Fromm throws for 250 yards and helps the Bulldogs cover in more than 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the 2019 Week 6 college football predictions from the model: Stanford (+14.5) easily stays within the spread at home against No. 15 Washington. The Huskies come into this contest with momentum following three straight wins, including a 28-14 victory over USC last week.

But Stanford's David Shaw is one of the few coaches with a winning record against Washington's Chris Petersen. Shaw is 3-1 straight-up against him, picking up a 30-22 win last time these teams met at Stanford Stadium in 2017. The model is calling for 100 yards of total offense from Cardinal running back Cameron Scarlett as Stanford keeps it within the spread in well over 60 percent of simulations.

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 6, including the top-10 showdown between No. 10 Florida and No. 7 Auburn, and is calling for a favored national title contender to go down hard this week. You should see its college football picks before locking in any selections of your own.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 6? And which national title contender goes down hard? Check out the latest Week 6 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $5,300 in profit over the past four seasons.

Georgia Southern at South Alabama (+12)

Temple at East Carolina (+12.5)

UCF at Cincinnati (+4)

New Mexico at San Jose State (-7)

Purdue at Penn State (-24.5)

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech (+8.5)

Kent State at Wisconsin (-36.5)

Iowa at Michigan (-4.5)

Oklahoma at Kansas (+35.5)

TCU at Iowa State (-3.5)

Utah State at LSU (-26)

Texas at West Virginia (+11.5)

Baylor at Kansas State (-1.5)

Bowling Green at Notre Dame (-45)

Auburn at Florida (+2.5)

North Carolina at Georgia Tech (+8.5)

Northwestern at Nebraska (-7)

Georgia at Tennessee (+25.5)

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss (-7.5)

Michigan State at Ohio State (-19.5)

Washington at Stanford (+14.5)