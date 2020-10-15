One of the premier regular season games in 2020 is set for Saturday night, as No. 3 Georgia visits No. 2 Alabama at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The Bulldogs got past the then-No. 14 Tennessee 44-21 last weekend, while the Crimson Tide escaped Ole Miss 63-48. The game is one of five in Week 7 that involves ranked SEC teams, as No 14 Auburn, No. 18 Tennessee, No. 10 Florida and No. 11 Texas A&M are also in action.

One of the top Week 7 college football picks the model is recommending: Ole Miss (-1.5 at William Hill) covers at Arkansas in a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. The Rebels fell to Alabama in Week 6, but piled up a whopping 48 points as they covered the spread (+24).

Lane Kiffin's squad needs to make adjustments on defense, but the Rebels have one of the nation's most prolific offenses as they enter Week 7 averaging 41.7 points per game. The model is calling for Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral to throw for well over 200 yards and two touchdowns, while the Ole Miss backs combine for over 200 yards on the ground as Ole Miss covers in 70 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Week 7 college football predictions from the model: Temple covers as a 10-point home favorite against South Florida. Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday from Lincoln Financial Field. South Florida's defense allows 369.5 yards and 32.5 points per game.

The Owls dropped their opener last week, falling to Navy 31-29. Quarterback Anthony Russo threw for 206 yards and a touchdown, and Re'Mahn Davis rushed 23 times for 97 yards and a score. Temple had a chance to tie the game with 1:02 remaining, but its two-point conversion pass failed.

The Bulls are 1-3 and have lost three straight games, including a 44-24 decision against East Carolina last week. Quarterback Jordan McCloud has thrown for 567 yards and a touchdown, but has also thrown two interceptions. Running back Johnny Ford has gained 197 yards and scored three times. The model predicts that Russo overwhelmingly outperforms McCloud, throwing for almost 220 yards and two touchdowns, for a Temple cover in almost 60 percent of simulations.

