College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 7: Proven computer model loving Notre Dame, Iowa State

No. 8 Wisconsin is one of several teams continuing to make its weekly case for College Football Playoff consideration, as the Badgers take on visiting Michigan State on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin has racked up three shutouts and has allowed only 29 points through five games this season, but should the Badgers be among your top college football picks for Week 7? Running back Jonathan Taylor has 745 yards on 103 carries and 12 touchdowns for Wisconsin, while Michigan State is looking to rebound from a 34-10 loss to No. 4 Ohio State. Wisconsin is a 10.5-point favorite on Saturday, according to the latest college football odds. Meanwhile, Washington State vs. Arizona State features one of the tightest college football lines we'll see all season, a pick'em, which means neither school is favored. College football odds will continue to shift as kickoffs approach, weather forecasts crystallize, and injury information is released. Before locking in any Week 7 college football picks, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

The model enters Week 7 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 68-42 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Georgia (-27.5) covering against Tennessee and California (+21) easily staying within the spread against Oregon last week.

One of the Week 7 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 9 Notre Dame (-10.5) covers at home against USC in a 7:30 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday in South Bend.

The Fighting Irish are 4-1 against the spread this season, and they covered a huge 45.5-point line against Bowling Green last week. The Trojans, meanwhile, have dropped two of three straight-up and are just 2-3 against the spread this season. The model is calling for Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book to throw for around 250 yards and two touchdowns as the Irish cover in 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the 2019 Week 7 college football predictions from the model: Iowa State goes on the road and covers a 10-point spread Saturday against West Virginia.

Iowa State downed TCU 49-24 last week behind quarterback Brock Purdy's 247 yards and two touchdown passes. Purdy also was the Cyclones' leading rusher, carrying the ball 12 times for 102 yards and two more scores. West Virginia didn't have enough offense to get past No. 11 Texas 42-31 last week, in part to QB Austin Kendall throwing four interceptions. The Cyclones are just 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games, while the Mountaineers are only 1-5 against the number in their last six October contests.

The model projects Purdy to pile up over 320 yards of total offense and score twice for the Cyclones. It also projects that Iowa State covers the spread over 60 percent of the time.

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 7, including the top-10 showdown between No. 7 Florida and No. 5 LSU, and is calling for a national title contender to go down hard this week. You should see its college football picks before locking in any selections of your own.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 7? And which national title contender goes down hard? Check out the latest Week 7 college football odds below:

Syracuse at NC State (-4.5, 56)

UL-Monroe at Texas State (+3, 61.5)

Virginia at Miami (Fla.) (-2.5, 43.5)

Colorado State at New Mexico (+3.5, 66.5)

Colorado at Oregon (-21, 58.5)

Toledo at Bowling Green (+25.5, 64.5)

Oklahoma vs. Texas (+11, 76)

Memphis at Temple (+5.5, 50)

South Carolina at Georgia (-24, 52.5)

Mississippi State at Tennessee (+7, 52.5)

Georgia Tech at Duke (-17.5, 49)

Washington State at Arizona State (PK, 59)

Cincinnati at Houston (+7.5, 51.5)

Michigan State at Wisconsin (-10.5, 40.5)

Alabama at Texas A&M (+17, 61)

Florida State at Clemson (-27, 60)

Iowa State at West Virginia (+10, 53)

Nebraska at Minnesota (-7.5, 50)

Louisville at Wake Forest (-6.5, 64.5)

USC at Notre Dame (-10.5, 59)

Penn State at Iowa (+3.5, 41.5)

Utah at Oregon State (+14, 59.5)

Florida at LSU (-13.5, 56)

Hawaii at Boise State (-12.5, 60)