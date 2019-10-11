College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 7: Proven computer model loving Notre Dame, South Carolina

The Week 7 college football odds board is packed with games that will have a massive impact on conference standings. In one of the top quarterback matchups of the season, Jalen Hurts and No. 6 Oklahoma are 11-point favorites against Sam Ehlinger and No. 11 Texas in the 2019 Red River Showdown. The game goes down at the Cotton Bowl, with the winner gaining an inside track to the Big 12 title. After dropping a close one to Michigan last week, No. 19 Iowa will look to remain a factor in the Big Ten West, but is going off as a 3.5-point underdog, according to the latest Week 7 college football spreads, against No. 10 Penn State. James Franklin and company are a half-game behind Ohio State for the top spot in the Big Ten East, but should Penn State be among your top Week 6 college football best bets? Before studying the college football lines and finalizing your own Week 7 college football picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college football against-the-spread picks.

The model enters Week 7 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 68-42 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Georgia (-27.5) covering against Tennessee and California (+21) easily staying within the spread against Oregon last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up. Now, its Week 7 college football predictions are in.

One of the Week 7 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 9 Notre Dame (-10.5) covers at home against USC in a 7:30 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday in South Bend.

The Fighting Irish are 4-1 against the spread this season, and they covered a huge 45.5-point line against Bowling Green last week. The Trojans, meanwhile, have dropped two of three straight-up and are just 2-3 against the spread this season. The model is calling for Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book to throw for around 250 yards and two touchdowns as the Irish cover in 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the 2019 Week 7 college football predictions from the model: South Carolina stays within a 24-point spread against No. 3 Georgia at Sanford Stadium.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 43-14 victory over Tennessee, but they were far from perfect in that game. The struggling Vols held a 14-10 lead in the second quarter before Georgia pulled away, and it took a late red zone stand by the Bulldogs to preserve the cover. The model predicts that the Bulldogs won't be able to separate as easily against South Carolina this week.

The Gamecocks are well-rested coming off a bye week. They also have plenty of confidence after knocking off Kentucky the week before to pick up their first SEC victory with quarterback Ryan Hilinski, who is filling in for Jake Bentley (foot). The model projects that Hilinski throws for almost 200 yards as the Gamecocks stay within the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations.

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 7, including the top-10 showdown between No. 7 Florida and No. 5 LSU.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 7? And which national title contender goes down hard? Check out the latest Week 7 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,300 in profit over the past four seasons.

