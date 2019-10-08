College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 7: Proven computer model loving Notre Dame, Washington State

When the College Football Playoff rolls around, Week 7 of the regular season may be looked back at as a turning point for several teams. That's because multiple contenders have potentially make-or-break matchups this week, like No. 7 Florida traveling to Death Valley to take on No. 5 LSU as a 13-point underdog in the latest Week 7 college football odds. The Gators pulled off an impressive victory over Auburn last week, and they'll need to quickly bounce back to compete with an LSU team that is averaging 57.8 points per game, which ranks first in the nation. Elsewhere, No. 6 Oklahoma will look to make a statement against No. 11 Texas after the Sooners lost to the Longhorns in the Red River Rivalry a season ago. Oklahoma is favored by 10, one of the larger college football lines of the week involving a ranked team. College football odds will continue to change throughout the week as kickoffs approach. Before locking in any Week 7 college football picks on potentially season-defining games or any others, you'll want to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model enters Week 7 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 68-42 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Georgia (-27.5) covering against Tennessee and California (+21) easily staying within the spread against Oregon last week.

The model enters Week 7 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 68-42 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Georgia (-27.5) covering against Tennessee and California (+21) easily staying within the spread against Oregon last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up. Now, its Week 7 college football predictions are in.

One of the Week 7 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 9 Notre Dame (-11.5) covers at home against USC in a 7:30 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday in South Bend.

The Fighting Irish are 4-1 against the spread this season, and they covered a huge 45.5-point line against Bowling Green last week. The Trojans, meanwhile, have dropped two of three straight-up and are just 2-3 against the spread this season. The model is calling for Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book to throw for around 250 yards and two touchdowns as the Irish cover in 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the 2019 Week 7 college football predictions from the model: Washington State (+3) covers one of the tightest college football spreads of the week against Arizona State at Sun Devil Stadium.

The Cougars are in the midst of a two-game losing skid after being dismantled by Utah last week, 38-13. Washington State was unable to get its passing game going against the Utes, as quarterback Anthony Gordon completed 30-of-49 passes for 252 yards and two interceptions. However, the model is expecting Mike Leach's team to bounce back against the Sun Devils.

Arizona State is just 1-5 against the spread in its last six home games, while Washington State is 5-1 against the number in its last six games on the road. The model says the Cougars cover the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations on Saturday thanks to a strong performance from Gordon, who is projected to bounce back with over 390 yards passing and two touchdowns.

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 7, including the top-10 showdown between No. 7 Florida and No. 5 LSU.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 7? And which national title contender goes down hard? Check out the latest Week 7 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,300 in profit over the past four seasons.

