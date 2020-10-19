The Week 8 college football schedule gets underway on Thursday with Arkansas State at Appalachian State (-10 at William Hill). There are four games on Friday and then the Saturday schedule is highlighted by the return of the Big Ten. It becomes the fourth Power Five conference to begin its season, joining the ACC, Big 12 and SEC. The Pac-12 is scheduled to begin on Nov. 7.

Top Week 8 college football predictions

One of the top Week 8 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 2 Alabama (-20 at William Hill) covers on the road against Tennessee in the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup. Alabama is coming off an impressive 41-24 victory over then-No. 3 Georgia in Week 7.

Quarterback Mac Jones and Najee Harris are building Heisman campaigns, while receivers Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle will also be a lot to handle for a Tennessee team that stumbles into this matchup after getting blown out 34-7 by Kentucky.

The Vols have huge concerns at quarterback. Jarrett Guarantano hasn't been able to protect the ball this year and coach Jeremy Pruitt hasn't committed to him starting. The simulations show Jones throwing for almost 300 yards, with Harris adding around 100 on the ground as Alabama covers well over 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 8 college football predictions from the model: No. 17 Iowa State (+3.5) keeps it within the spread at No. 6 Oklahoma State. After a surprising loss to Louisiana to open the season, the Cyclones have picked up three consecutive wins and covers, including an upset of Oklahoma during that span.

Led by Heisman contender Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State is talented, but also relatively untested. The Cowboys haven't played since Oct. 3 after having their game against Baylor postponed last week. They were sloppy in a season-opening 16-7 win over Tulsa and have only played two Big 12 games, one of which came against Kansas. The model sees this game coming down to just a point as the Cyclones cover well over 50 percent of the time.

Week 8 college football odds (via William Hill)

Arkansas State at Appalachian State (-10)

Tulsa at South Florida (+9.5)

Louisiana at UAB (-2)

Iowa at Purdue (+4)

Virginia at Miami (FL) (-11)

Georgia Tech at Boston College (-4)

Florida State at Louisville (-4.5)

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh (+9.5)

Alabama at Tennessee (+20)

NC State at North Carolina (-16.5)

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest (+7.5)

Syracuse at Clemson (-44.5)

Penn State at Indiana (+6.5)

Nebraska at Ohio State (-26)

Baylor at Texas (-10.5)

Cincinnati at SMU (+1)

Iowa State at Oklahoma State (-3.5)

Oklahoma at TCU (+7)

Auburn at Ole Miss (+3.5)

West Virginia at Texas Tech (+2.5)

Kansas at Kansas State (-18.5)

Maryland at Northwestern (-11)

Michigan at Minnesota (+2)

Texas State at BYU (-30)

Houston at Navy (+12)

South Carolina at LSU (-6.5)