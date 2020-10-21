The Week 8 college football odds from William Hill are out, and bettors are on the hunt for value as the Big Ten finally gets its season underway. Jim Harbaugh and the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines get their season started on Saturday against P.J. Fleck and the No. 21 Minnesota Golden Gophers. Meanwhile, Justin Fields and the fifth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes begin their season with a showdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

In the SEC, No. 2 Alabama takes the field after dismantling Georgia and the Crimson Tide are laying 20-points on the road against Tennessee. Which college football bets have the most value on the Week 8 college football schedule? Before making any Week 8 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Top Week 8 college football predictions

One of the top Week 8 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 2 Alabama (-20 at William Hill) covers on the road against Tennessee in the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup. Alabama is coming off an impressive 41-24 victory over then-No. 3 Georgia in Week 7.

Quarterback Mac Jones and Najee Harris are building Heisman campaigns, while receivers Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle will also be a lot to handle for a Tennessee team that stumbles into this matchup after getting blown out 34-7 by Kentucky.

The Vols have huge concerns at quarterback. Jarrett Guarantano hasn't been able to protect the ball this year and coach Jeremy Pruitt hasn't committed to him starting. The simulations show Jones throwing for almost 300 yards, with Harris adding around 100 on the ground as Alabama covers well over 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 8 predictions from the model: Kansas State (-19.5) easily covers the spread at home against Kansas in a 12 p.m. ET kickoff at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Wildcats enter Saturday's in-state rivalry having won three straight games, which includes an impressive 38-35 victory over Oklahoma. Kansas, meanwhile, limps into Saturday's contest having lost eight consecutive games dating back to last season.

Kansas State has dominated this rivalry over the years. In fact, the Wildcats are 10-0 in their last 10 games against the Jayhawks. In addition, Kansas State is 9-3 against the spread in its last 12 games and 5-0 against the number in its last five matchups against Big 12 opponents. SportsLine's model is calling for Kansas State to hold the Jayhawks to just 15 points on Saturday, resulting in the Wildcats covering the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations.

Week 8 college football odds (via William Hill)

Arkansas State at Appalachian State (-10)

Tulsa at South Florida (+9.5)

Louisiana at UAB (-2)

Iowa at Purdue (+4)

Virginia at Miami (FL) (-11)

Georgia Tech at Boston College (-4)

Florida State at Louisville (-4.5)

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh (+9.5)

Alabama at Tennessee (+20)

NC State at North Carolina (-16.5)

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest (+7.5)

Syracuse at Clemson (-44.5)

Penn State at Indiana (+6.5)

Nebraska at Ohio State (-26)

Baylor at Texas (-10.5)

Cincinnati at SMU (+1)

Iowa State at Oklahoma State (-3.5)

Oklahoma at TCU (+7)

Auburn at Ole Miss (+3.5)

West Virginia at Texas Tech (+2.5)

Kansas at Kansas State (-19.5)

Maryland at Northwestern (-11)

Michigan at Minnesota (+2)

Texas State at BYU (-30)

Houston at Navy (+12)

South Carolina at LSU (-6.5)