The Big Ten and Mountain West get underway this weekend, making the Week 8 college football schedule the busiest of the 2020 season thus far. The week sees four games featuring AP Top 25 teams facing each other, with visiting No. 18 Michigan taking on No. 21 Minnesota in the opener for both sides. No. 14 North Carolina looks to rebound from losing to Florida State by hosting NC State. No. 6 Oklahoma State aims to remain unbeaten when hosting No. 17 Iowa State. And No. 9 Cincinnati looks to bolster its undefeated start by traveling to face fellow unbeaten No. 16 SMU.

The NC State vs. North Carolina matchup is carrying the longest odds among those games, as the Tar Heels are giving the Wolfpack 16.5 points in the Week 8 college football odds from William Hill. Michigan, meanwhile, is a three-point favorite on the road at Minnesota. Before making any Week 8 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Top Week 8 college football predictions

One of the top Week 8 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 2 Alabama (-21 at William Hill) covers on the road against Tennessee in the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup. Alabama is coming off an impressive 41-24 victory over then-No. 3 Georgia in Week 7.

Quarterback Mac Jones and running back Najee Harris are building Heisman campaigns, while receivers Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle will also be a lot to handle for a Tennessee team that stumbles into this matchup after getting blown out 34-7 by Kentucky.

The Vols have huge concerns at quarterback. Jarrett Guarantano hasn't been able to protect the ball this year and Tennessee very well could end up playing multiple guys on Saturday. The simulations show Jones throwing for almost 300 yards, with Harris adding around 100 on the ground as Alabama covers well over 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 8 predictions from the model: No. 8 Penn State easily covers as a 5.5-point road favorite against Indiana in a 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. This line has dropped from opening at -7.5, providing even more value on the Nittany Lions.

Penn State ended the 2019 season by thumping Memphis 53-39 in the Cotton Bowl. That capped an 11-2 season that saw the Nittany Lions lose to Minnesota and Ohio State. Senior quarterback Sean Clifford returns after passing for 2,654 yards and 23 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. Clifford also scored five rushing touchdowns, and he averaged 8.3 yards per pass. SportsLine's model projects that Penn State covers in almost 70 percent of simulations, while the under (62) also hits almost 70 percent of the time.

How to make Week 8 college football picks

Week 8 college football odds (via William Hill)

Tulsa at South Florida (+9.5)

Louisiana at UAB (-2)

Iowa at Purdue (+4)

Virginia at Miami (FL) (-11)

Georgia Tech at Boston College (-4)

Florida State at Louisville (-4.5)

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh (+9.5)

Alabama at Tennessee (+21)

NC State at North Carolina (-16.5)

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest (+7.5)

Syracuse at Clemson (-44.5)

Penn State at Indiana (+5.5)

Nebraska at Ohio State (-26)

Baylor at Texas (-10.5)

Cincinnati at SMU (+1)

Iowa State at Oklahoma State (-3.5)

Oklahoma at TCU (+7)

Auburn at Ole Miss (+3.5)

West Virginia at Texas Tech (+2.5)

Kansas at Kansas State (-20)

Maryland at Northwestern (-11)

Michigan at Minnesota (+2)

Texas State at BYU (-30)

Houston at Navy (+12)

South Carolina at LSU (-6.5)