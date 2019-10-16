College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 8: Proven computer model loving Oregon, Arizona State

The Week 8 college football odds board is packed with games that will have massive implications on conference standings. In one of the top quarterback matchups of the season between Justin Herbert and Jacob Eason, No. 12 Oregon is going off as a 2.5-point favorite against No. 25 Washington, with the winner gaining an inside track to the Pac-12 title game. At not even a field goal, it's one of the smallest college football lines of the week. After dropping a close one to South Carolina last week, No. 10 Georgia will look to remain a factor in the SEC East by dismantling Kentucky at home on Saturday. According to the latest Week 8 college football odds, the Bulldogs are massive 24.5-point favorites over the visiting Wildcats, one of the largest college football spreads we'll see in a conference game. Elsewhere, the seventh-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions are nine-point favorites over Shea Patterson and the 16th-ranked Michigan Wolverines. Before finalizing your own Week 8 college football picks, you'll want to see the current college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

The model enters Week 8 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 80-51 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Texas (+11) staying within the spread against Oklahoma and Alabama (-17) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up. Now, its Week 8 college football predictions are in.

One of the Week 8 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 12 Oregon (-3.5) covers on the road against No. 25 Washington.

Since losing its season opener to Auburn, Oregon has been on a roll. The Ducks have won five straight games, all by double-digits. They're 3-1 against the spread against FBS competition during that stretch as well and are coming off a dominant 45-3 win over Colorado last week. It was a complete effort, as the offense piled up points and the defense picked off Colorado quarterback Steven Montez four times.

The model predicts that Oregon holds Washington quarterback Jacob Eason to just 185 yards passing, while Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert throws for almost 250 as the Ducks cover in well over 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the 2019 Week 8 college football predictions from the model: Arizona State (+13.5) goes on the road and covers the spread against Utah in a Pac-12 showdown.

Herm Edwards and the Sun Devils are used to playing spoiler as underdogs. In fact, Arizona State is a perfect 3-0 in its last three games when receiving points. Plus, the Sun Devils have had plenty of success against Utah in recent years, beating the Utes in six of their last eight encounters.

Arizona State's offense has also found its gear in recent weeks, averaging 31 points per game in its last three contests. During that span, quarterback Jayden Daniels has passed for 882 yards and five touchdowns, while adding 123 yards and a score on the ground. The model projects that Daniels will throw for over 200 yards on Saturday as the Sun Devils stay within the 13.5-point spread in nearly 60 percent of simulations.

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 8, including the monster Big Ten showdown between No. 16 Michigan and No. 7 Penn State, and is calling for a national title contender to go down hard this week. You need to see its college football picks before locking in any of your own.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 8? And which national title contender goes down hard? Check out the latest Week 8 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,200 in profit over the past four seasons.

South Alabama at Troy (-15)

Louisiana at Arkansas State (+6)

UCLA at Stanford (-6.5)

Marshall at Florida Atlantic (-5.5)

Ohio State at Northwestern (+27.5)

UNLV at Fresno State (-14)

Georgia Tech at Miami (Fla.) (-19)

Clemson at Louisville (+23)

Purdue at Iowa (-17)

Wisconsin at Illinois (+29)

West Virginia at Oklahoma (-33.5)

Auburn at Arkansas (+18.5)

Iowa State at Texas Tech (+6)

Oregon State at California (-11)

TCU at Kansas State (+2.5)

Duke at Virginia (-3.5)

Oregon at Washington (+2.5)

LSU at Mississippi State (+19)

North Carolina at Virginia Tech (+3.5)

Baylor at Oklahoma State (-3.5)

Missouri at Vanderbilt (+21.5)

Arizona State at Utah (-13.5)

Kentucky at Georgia (-24.5)

Kansas at Texas (-23)

Florida State at Wake Forest (-2.5)

Texas A&M at Ole Miss (+5.5)

Michigan at Penn State (-7.5)

Tennessee at Alabama (-34.5)